SGGP Newspaper expands social programs to support students in remote areas

Beyond its journalistic mission, SGGP Newspaper has built a strong tradition of social responsibility, launching initiatives that have mobilized billions of Vietnamese dong to provide scholarships and jackets for disadvantaged students.

The inauguration ceremony of six classrooms at Lac An Secondary School under the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program (Photo: SGGP/ Tam Nguyen)

Beyond their work as journalists, those at Sai Gon Newspaper (SGGP) have also carried a strong sense of social responsibility in their service to the nation and the people. Alongside their reporting, social and charitable activities have become an integral part of the newspaper’s development.

For more than 50 years, the newspaper has served as a bridge connecting thousands of disadvantaged people with compassionate supporters. Whenever readers call for help, SGGP journalists go directly to the scene to provide assistance.

Throughout those years, the journalists have not only carried out their professional duties but have also taken part in building schools, repairing homes for the poor, caring for disadvantaged children and supporting students so they can continue their education.

Alongside its information and communication work, generations of SGGP journalists have consistently fulfilled their social responsibility through large-scale programs and activities that have had a broad impact on the community. One such initiative is the Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School) program, which was launched following a field trip to remote and disadvantaged areas.

Witnessing firsthand the plight of children and students in the northern border region seeking education in inadequate classrooms, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong, then Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, expressed his concern: “There are still many students who lack the resources to attend school, especially in border areas and difficult regions. I think we need to act to support the future generation.” Immediately after the meeting, the program was planned for implementation.

In early March 2023, Sai Gon Giai Phong launched the Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School program, mobilizing community support for students and schools in remote, mountainous, and border areas. Through this program, many schools, libraries, toilets, and dining halls were renovated, repaired, and donated to remote, rugged, and difficult-to-access villages.

When storms swept through, SGGP newspaper staff went directly into the storm-stricken areas to help students quickly return to school. After three years, the program has raised over VND32 billion, turning dreams into reality with a series of practical projects and support implemented in many localities.

Beginning in late 2025, a series of storms battered many parts of the country, from northern provinces struggling under persistent rains to central localities facing severe flooding. During editorial briefings, the SGGP Editorial Board discussed urgent support measures with staff, stressing that while material aid would be needed after the floods receded, immediate priorities were items that could protect children from the cold.

“Material supplies are essential, but they can wait until the water recedes. Right now, the children need warm clothes,” the Editorial Board noted. Rather than waiting for a large-scale fundraising campaign, the board decided to mobilize available resources immediately.

Just three days later, the first 500 warm jackets were delivered to students and residents in flood-affected areas of Hue by reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, with transportation support from Vietnam Airlines.

During trips to the northern mountainous provinces to repair and rebuild schools, and to purchase books and equipment, thousands of warm jackets and scholarships were delivered in time for students' needs. More than 7,000 warm jackets were distributed even before the Ao am den truong (Warm Jackets to School) program was officially launched. This is an expansion and development of the Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School program, which is expected to run for 10 years, aiming to donate 1 million warm jackets and sun-protective coats to primary and secondary school students in mountainous and remote areas; along with scholarships, school supplies, and essential necessities.

As of March 2026, the Lighting Up Hope - Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School program has awarded thousands of scholarships; built school buildings, libraries, and toilets as well as provided equipment and essential supplies to 47 schools in 23 provinces and cities. The total cost of implementation exceeded VND32 billion.

The Warm Jackets program has donated 10,000 warm jackets to students in 33 schools in 10 provinces and cities nationwide, with a value of approximately VND3 billion.

At the awards ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launched the Ao am den truong program to connect sports with community responsibility, initiating a journey of compassion with the highest sense of responsibility. From 2026, the players who win the Vietnam Golden Ball awards will partner with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper as Ambassadors for the program.

To date, the program has delivered 10,000 warm jackets to students in areas facing difficult living and learning conditions. The jackets not only help protect students from harsh weather but also encourage them to attend school with greater confidence.

True to its commitment to social responsibility, the program focuses on vulnerable groups, prioritizing students from particularly disadvantaged backgrounds, including orphans and those living in remote areas.

Wherever support is needed, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper strives to be present, contributing practical initiatives and concrete actions to social development while upholding the responsibilities of a Party newspaper. Beyond the material support provided during each trip, the most meaningful result lies in the bright smiles of the students.

By Gia Van - Translated by Anh Quan