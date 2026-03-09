Ho Chi Minh City accelerates key transport projects connecting with Tay Ninh

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman urged departments, agencies and localities to review their assigned tasks and implement key transport projects.

On the afternoon of March 9, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a notice conveying the conclusion of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding the progress of key transport projects linking Ho Chi Minh City with Tay Ninh Province.

According to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Ho Chi Minh City is the country’s largest economic hub; therefore, investment in a synchronized and modern inter-regional transport system connecting the Southeastern and Southwestern regions through the city will not only meet travel demand but also create a foundation for sustainable growth in the Southern Key Economic Region.

The city chairman called on relevant agencies and localities to urgently review their tasks and accelerate implementation with stronger determination and efficiency.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the municipal Department of Construction to urgently develop an implementation plan and detailed Gantt charts for each project, following the “six clear elements” principle concentrated on personnel, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, deliverables and authority.

Under the plan, projects currently under construction, including Ring Road 3 and National Highway 50, must be completed and put into operation before June 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Ho Chi Minh City speeds up key transport projects connecting the city with Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

For projects that have received investment approval and are preparing feasibility study reports, the city aims to begin construction of Ring Road 4, National Highway 1, National Highway 22 and the Binh Duong – Tay Ninh strategic corridor in the second quarter of 2026, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027, except for Ring Road 4, which is expected to be completed in 2029.

Several other projects, including the northwest new road, the Vo Van Kiet road extension, National Highway 50B and the Le Van Luong – DT826C route, are expected to complete investment procedures by April 2026 and start construction in the third quarter of 2026.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with developing plans for compensation, support, resettlement and relocation of technical infrastructure to ensure synchronization with project construction schedules. Relevant ward and commune authorities are required to accelerate site clearance and hand over land on schedule.

The departments and agencies have been assigned to proactively review sources of construction materials and study solutions for alternative materials to ensure adequate supply for the projects, preventing shortages that could affect construction progress.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Huyen Huong