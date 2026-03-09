Voters voice concern over infrastructure connectivity, quality of life

On the morning of March 9, candidates running for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term of Electoral Unit 1 held a voter meeting and election campaign event in Thu Dau Mot Ward.

Candidates running for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term of Electoral Unit 1 organize a voter meeting and election campaign event in Thu Dau Mot Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the candidates presented their action programs to local voters. The presentations emphasized promoting the role of elected representatives, maintaining close ties with the people, and attentively listening to and faithfully conveying voters’ thoughts and aspirations to the competent authorities.

The candidates also expressed their determination that, if entrusted by voters, they would act with a high sense of responsibility, making the most of their knowledge and practical experience to contribute to the formulation of mechanisms and policies aligned with the locality’s development requirements.

In addition, the candidates highlighted the importance of building a transparent administrative environment conducive to citizens and businesses, along with advancing social security policies and promoting the development of education, healthcare, urban infrastructure, and the maintenance of social order and safety.

These efforts are expected to contribute to the continued development of Thu Dau Mot Ward in particular, and Ho Chi Minh City in general, towards a more civilized, modern, and compassionate city.

Mr. Nguyen The Duy, Deputy General Director of Becamex Group speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Voter Nguyen Van Nem from Chanh Nghia 4 quarter hoped that once elected, the candidates would effectively fulfill their responsibilities as people’s representatives, closely adhere to the action programs they have committed to, and pay greater attention to areas such as healthcare, education, social security, and investment in infrastructure to better serve the daily needs of residents.

Speaking at the meeting, Nguyen Thu Cuc, a candidate for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council said that if entrusted by voters, she affirmed that she would continue proposing practical models and solutions aimed at improving services for the public, particularly small traders, workers, and policy beneficiaries, with the goal of ensuring that “no one is left behind.”

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

National Assembly candidate Nguyen The Duy noted that Thu Dau Mot Ward is an urban area with nearly 200 years of history of formation and development along the Saigon River. In this context, investing in the development of a well-connected infrastructure system, creating favorable conditions for residents to access urban amenities, and facilitating trade and commerce will remain among the key priorities in the time ahead.

Meanwhile, Vo Van Minh, a candidate for both the National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, also provided additional information on the outcomes of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council during the 2021–2026 tenure.

Accordingly, amid the city’s evolving development requirements, the activities of the People’s Council have continued to undergo innovation, ensuring the continuity and consistency of the policy framework while meeting the demands for flexible and effective governance.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Thu Dau Mot Ward, Nguyen Thu Cuc

Pursuant to Resolution No. 260 of the National Assembly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council has promulgated 10 resolutions for implementation, including several social welfare policies such as support for vulnerable groups, the development of social housing, and measures to improve the living conditions of workers and laborers. These policies have contributed to ensuring social equity, stabilizing livelihoods, and strengthening public confidence in the local administration.

If entrusted by voters, candidate Vo Van Minh affirmed that he would continue to enhance the supervisory role of elected representatives, closely linking oversight activities with accountability mechanisms, follow-up supervision, and monitoring the implementation of post-supervision conclusions. He also underscored the importance of strengthening citizen reception, while closely tracking and urging the timely settlement of complaints and denunciations in strict compliance with legal procedures and regulations.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council

Electoral Unit 1 has five candidates running for the 16th National Assembly, including Nguyen The Duy, Deputy General Director of Becamex Group; Major General Vu Huy Khanh, member of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defense, Security and External Affairs; Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Truong Thanh Nga, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Duong Long Thanh, Chairman of Thang Loi Group, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, and member of the Economic–Budget Committee of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Council.

Electoral Unit 1 also has several candidates running for seats in the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, including Nguyen Khoa Dieu An, Deputy Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Thu Dau Mot Ward; Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Le Chi Hung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Secretary of the Youth Union of Thuan An Ward; and Nguyen Ngoc Thien Kim, Deputy Head of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at Thu Dau Mot University.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (L) talks with voters at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tam Trang, Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh