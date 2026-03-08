HCMC women affirm role, aspirations in new development stage

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union this morning organized the program “Proud of Ho Chi Minh City Women” to honor traditions, spread positive values and affirm the role and position of the city’s women in a new stage of development.

Attending the event were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, cum Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc along with Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and so on.

Female incumbent and former Party and State leaders, Ho Chi Minh City leaders and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union take a commemorative photo at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Notably, the event was also attended by two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, including Nguyen Thi Huu Tai and Nguyen Thi Huong.

Within the event, Deputy Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc presented appreciation gifts to the Heroic Mothers.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the municpal Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc reviewed the traditions, confidence and aspiration for progress of Vietnamese women in general and women in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

According to Chairwoman of the municpal Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, the city’s women’s movement has continued to develop strongly in recent years with renewed approaches to supporting women, promoting female entrepreneurship and economic development, building happy families and spreading humanitarian values throughout the community.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union also called on its members to take practical actions to expand meaningful initiatives and acts of sharing and care for disadvantaged women and children.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union awarded certificates of merit to numerous collectives and individuals for their contributions to social welfare work in the city. The union also received symbolic pledges from organizations and units committing to support disadvantaged women and children and participate in social welfare activities for the 2026–2030 period.

>>>Below are some photos from the program.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union also launched the “Men Pioneering Gender Equality in Ho Chi Minh City” club, consisting of 18 members, and introduced the “AI Assistant – Companion for Ho Chi Minh City Women” application. Chairwoman of the municpal Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc

By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong