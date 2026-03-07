Vacant lots turned into parks win public praise in Ho Chi Minh City

Once abandoned for years, several land plots across the city have been transformed into vibrant temporary parks and flower gardens for the Lunar New Year 2026, drawing crowds of residents and tourists and earning strong community support.

City dwellers advocate the conversion of vacant lots into parks in Ho Chi Minh City

Following almost a month of effort, the empty land parcels, converted into temporary parks and gardens for the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, have garnered significant approval and backing from the residents of the city.

The land plot at No. 8 Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, originally intended for the Phan Dinh Phung Gymnasium, had been abandoned for 16 years. The construction units have given it a makeover, transforming it into a spacious park and garden with many unique features, attracting many residents and tourists to visit and enjoy themselves, especially during the recent Lunar New Year. Similarly, the plot of land at 135 Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward has been renovated into a temporary park and flower garden to serve the Lunar New Year of the Horse in 2026.

The plot of land at 8-12 Le Duan Street has also been renovated with miniature landscapes featuring horse-drawn carriages, straw, and Tet flowers, attracting people to enjoy themselves and take photos. Notably, part of the land at 152 Tran Phu Street in Cho Quan Ward has been used to create a flower garden and park with many beautiful miniature landscapes.

In recent days, at Park No. 8 Vo Van Tan Street, several public service employees have been busy watering plants and cleaning the area. At the flower garden at 152 Tran Phu Street, workers from a construction company are preparing to remove withered Tet flower pots to plant new ones. Meanwhile, at the parks and gardens located at 8-12 Le Duan Street and 135 Nguyen Hue Street, many residents and tourists also came to enjoy themselves and stroll around.

Nguyen Hung Hau, Chairman of the Xuan Hoa Ward People’s Committee, announced that the Public Service Supply Center has been tasked with maintaining the temporary park at 8 Vo Van Tan Street, overseeing tree care, utilities, security, and surveillance. He emphasized that the site will continue to serve the public after Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year), hosting free cultural and artistic programs and acting as a venue for city-level events.

A representative from the People's Committee of Saigon Ward also stated that the temporary parks and gardens will continue to be used to serve the people. “The assigned units will maintain cleanliness, care for, and protect the temporary parks and gardens,” the representative of the People's Committee of Saigon Ward shared.

Vo Hoang Ngan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture, stressed that the city faces an urgent need for more green spaces to serve its residents. He noted that each vacant land plot will be reviewed individually, as they carry different legal and administrative complexities, with specialized agencies tasked to advise and propose tailored solutions for future use.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan