SGGP Newspaper provides financial assistance,Tet gifts to disadvantaged patients

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper provides VND700 million (US$27,000) in Lunar New Year support for disadvantaged patients in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3.

The representative of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (L) presents VND75 million in support for disadvantaged cancer patients receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Media and Events Services Center of SGGP Newspaper, Le Thi Hong Nhung, on behalf of the newspaper’s readers, handed over financial assistance to underprivileged cancer patients.

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper visited and presented 200 Lunar New Year gifts to low-income cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Children’s Hospital 2, in an effort to help them welcome the Lunar New Year with greater warmth and care.

Specifically, SGGP Newspaper offered 150 presents to low-income cancer patients and provided support for the charity kitchen at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. On the same day, the delegation also visited and directly delivered gifts to the families of 50 pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 2.

According to Deputy Director of the Media and Events Services Center of SGGP Newspaper, Le Thi Hong Nhung, the funds were contributed by readers of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, who expressed their wish, through the newspaper, to support disadvantaged cancer patients, particularly seriously ill children who must remain in the hospital for treatment and are unable to return home to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year with their families.

Representatives of SGGP Newspaper, in coordination with the Party Committee of Ia Hiao Commune and the Ia Hiao Commune Police in Gia Lai Province, handed over VND9.3 million, contributed by SGGP readers, as the second round of financial assistance to Ho Thanh Si, 28, residing in Tan Phu Hamlet, Ia Hiao Commune.

To date, Ho Thanh Si has received two rounds of support, totaling VND19.3 million. Ho Thanh Si is suffering from end-stage kidney failure and comes from a disadvantaged family, with limited means to afford long-term medical treatment.

By Viet Nga, Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh