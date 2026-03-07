Ethnic minority communities make important contributions to HCMC’s development

HCMC's remarkable achievements in 2025 stand as clear evidence of the political resolve, leadership capacity, strength of unity of the city’s Party, authorities, and people, including the significant contributions of ethnic minority communities.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (C) and delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 6, the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City jointly organized a gathering to honor outstanding ethnic minority representatives in the city on the occasion of celebrating the Lunar New Year 2026.

Attending the gathering was Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Also present were members of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, including Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan; and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C) meets with delegates at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

At the gathering, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay noted that 2026 marks the first year of implementing the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, as well as the Resolution of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term. The ethnic affairs strategy for the 2026–2030 period will be closely aligned with the city’s overall development trajectory, focusing on several key priorities.

These include intensifying propaganda work for the elections of deputies to the National Assembly of Vietnam and People’s Councils at all levels; consolidating the contingent of officials responsible for ethnic affairs at the communes, wards, and special zones; enhancing social welfare policies; and promoting the role of reputable individuals within ethnic minority communities.

In addition, authorities will closely monitor public opinion and the aspirations of ethnic minority residents, while promptly preventing any attempts to exploit ethnic or religious issues to sow division and undermine the great national unity bloc.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the gathering, Truong Thi Bich Hanh extended her warm New Year greetings to more than 570,000 people from 53 ethnic groups who are living, studying, and working in Ho Chi Minh City, wishing them prosperity, happiness, solidarity, and continued development.

According to Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, the Party and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City have consistently identified great national unity as a strategic guideline and a solid spiritual foundation for the city’s development.

In recent years, the city has issued and implemented numerous mechanisms and policies aimed at comprehensively improving the material and spiritual well-being of ethnic minority communities.

City leaders also highly appreciated and commended the contributions of ethnic minorities across various fields, ranging from economic development and the preservation of cultural identity to social work and active participation in patriotic emulation movements and major campaigns launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organizations.

Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City has always taken pride in being a place where the strength of the great national unity is brought together, connected, and spread. Here, every resident—regardless of their region or ethnic background—is cared for and shares a common aspiration to contribute to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate city, said Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

City leaders and the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City expressed their hope and confidence that ethnic minority communities will continue to uphold their traditions of solidarity, compassion, diligence, and creativity and remain actively engaged alongside the Party, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City.

They are expected to continue contributing their wisdom, dedication, and efforts to the cause of building and developing the city into an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis.

At the event, delegate Tran Thich expressed his hope that Ho Chi Minh City will continue implementing social welfare programs, including support in healthcare and housing for poor households of the Chinese-Vietnamese community. (Photo: SGGP)

Venerable Quach Thanh Sattha, Deputy Head of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City in charge of the Theravada Buddhism, proposes that the city continue to pay attention to improving the living conditions of ethnic minority communities and provide support for the repair and renovation of religious establishments. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents New Year greeting cards to the delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh presents New Year greeting cards to the delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh