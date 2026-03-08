Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes women and children’s affairs

SGGP

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a gathering to commemorate the 1,986th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising and the 116th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8).

This event also concentrated on sharing experiences in meeting with voters and election campaigns.

Attending the event were Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairwoman of the committee Truong Thi Bich Hanh; and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc.

hinh-9-1454-7187.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, presents gifts to congratulate female delegates at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his remarks at the gathering, Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that city leaders always prioritize women’s and children’s affairs as a key priority.

The resolution of the 14th National Party Congress identifies people as the center, the subject, and the driving force of renewal, in which women’s role is an extremely important resource and motivation. Investing in women and children, he said, means investing in the future.

Investment in women and children is investment in the future, he emphasized.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the proportion of women included in leadership planning and participating in Party committees, government and elected bodies has been steadily promoted, reflecting the strength of the national unity bloc with women as an important pillar.

hinh-6-4057-419.jpg
Overview of the event (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the event, delegates also shared experiences in organizing meetings with voters, conducting election campaigns, and presenting the biographies of candidates running for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

hinh-8-6695-2421.jpg
Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents gifts to female delegates to celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8). (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)
By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

