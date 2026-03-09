Ho Chi Minh City bustles with preparations for 16th National Assembly election

The vibrant display of flags, banners, decorated vehicles, and mobile loudspeakers is igniting a festive atmosphere across Ho Chi Minh City as wards and communes gear up for the upcoming National Assembly and People’s Council elections.

Mobile loudspeakers in An Phu Dong Ward (Photo: SGGP/ Dong Son)

The ambiance of readiness for the 16th National Assembly election and the People's Council election at various levels for the 2026-2031 term is intensifying from main roads to small alleys across the wards and communes of Ho Chi Minh City. National flags, banners, slogans, and the vibrant sounds of mobile propaganda teams indicate that the nationwide election day is nearing.

Flower-decorated vehicles and loudspeakers disseminate information

In recent days, the flower-decorated vehicles and loudspeakers of An Phu Dong Ward have rolled through many main roads and then into small alleys. From the loudspeaker systems on the vehicles, familiar election-related songs and messages about the rights and duties of voters resound loudly. Seeing the convoy pass by, many people on both sides of the road stop to listen, some standing in front of their houses waving to the convoy. The atmosphere of the nationwide election day has become bustling on every street in the city.

Resident Le Van Hoang in residential block 12 of An Phu Dong Ward paused along the roadside to capture photos of the convoy of decorated vehicles and loudspeakers. He said the familiar election-related songs echoing through the streets heightened his anticipation for casting a ballot to select worthy candidates for the National Assembly and People’s Councils. “Seeing the decorated vehicles and hearing the loudspeakers promoting the election reminds me the big day is near. I’m excited to go vote,” he shared.

According to Ho Thi Thuy, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Election Committee of An Phu Dong Ward, propaganda plays a particularly important role in the election preparation process. From now until election day, the ward will disseminate information about the meaning and importance of the election, the rights and obligations of voters, the criteria for representatives, the time and location of voting, and information about the candidates.

The forms of propaganda are also diverse, ranging from loudspeakers, billboards, and posters to mobile campaign vehicles traveling along the streets. Flower-decorated vehicles and loudspeaker vehicles will enter each residential area and small alley, creating an atmosphere that is both solemn and approachable.

Wards gear up with decorations and clean-up ahead of election day

The streets in the wards, communes, and special zones of the city are being brightly decorated with flags, flowers, and slogans. From major roads to small alleys, from densely populated residential areas to lodging houses, the atmosphere of preparation for election day is spreading strongly to every household. Observations in Ward 5, Tam Long Ward, show that preparations for election day are being carried out meticulously. Many voters are taking the opportunity to check information and discuss the action programs of the candidates.

Resident Pham Thi Quyet in Ward 5 said that the locality has prepared very thoroughly, from decoration and propaganda to the posting of voter lists. People are interested and eager to directly vote for worthy representatives on election day.

In Phu My 5 neighborhood of Binh Duong Ward, preparations for the upcoming election have taken on a lively and urgent pace. The pathway leading to the Phu My 5 neighborhood management office is brightly decorated with flags, flowers, trees, and many fresh flower pots, creating a fresh and solemn appearance in anticipation of this great event for the entire community.

The voter list is conveniently placed for people to view and check the information. Inside the neighborhood office, tables and chairs are neatly arranged, and tablecloths are tidied. Tasks are being completed urgently, with the goal of ensuring that election day takes place safely and smoothly, truly becoming a celebration for voters in the neighborhood.

In Phu Loi 4 neighborhood, Phu Loi Ward, on the morning of March 7, neighborhood officials and local forces cleaned up the environment, beautified the streets and parks surrounding the polling station. The general cleaning was carried out to ensure the appearance of the residential area, both inside and outside the polling station, was neat, clean, and beautiful, creating an atmosphere of excitement leading up to the nationwide election day.

Quach Lam, Secretary of the Phu Loi 4 neighborhood Party Cell, said that along with preparing the infrastructure and decorations, the neighborhood also developed plans to ensure security, order, environmental hygiene, and food safety at the polling station. Local forces were assigned specific tasks, ready to handle any arising situations, to ensure that election day takes place safely and smoothly.

The atmosphere of preparation for election day was bustling in all localities of Ho Chi Minh City. Along many streets in Tam Long, Phuoc Thang, and Vung Tau wards, national flags, banners, and propaganda slogans are prominently displayed; the public address system regularly broadcasts information about the significance and importance of election day. Voter lists and candidate lists are publicly posted at polling stations, attracting a large number of people to monitor, check information, and learn about the candidates.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan