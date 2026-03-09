Rising fuel prices among top voter concerns in Ho Chi Minh City

Voters in Thoi An Ward expressed concern over rising fuel prices and called on candidates to propose solutions to stabilize the market.

Candidates meet with voters in Thoi An Ward.

On the morning of March 9, voters in Thoi An Ward raised their concerns about high gasoline prices at a meeting with candidates for the National Assembly of Vietnam for 16th term at electoral unit No. 10 and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term at electoral unit No. 30, urging them to help find solutions to stabilize the fuel market.

A voter raises his opinions at the meeting.

Many voters also highly appreciated the candidates’ action programs and hoped they would continue demonstrating responsibility and efforts to address public concerns such as food safety, ensuring supply and stabilizing gasoline prices in the current context.

Responding to concerns over fuel prices, candidate Pham Van Thanh, member of the Executive Committee of the Government Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrolimex, said that he would consult the Government to diversify supply sources and adopt policies allowing more flexible responses to global developments, while promoting long-term measures such as increasing national energy reserves.

Candidate Pham Van Thanh, member of the Executive Committee of the Government Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrolimex speaks with voters.

He also proposed that the Government extend energy reserve capacity to 60–90 days and mobilize enterprises to participate in ensuring long-term supply. Petrolimex has proactively taken steps to ensure supply is not disrupted, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

He pledged that in the coming period, Petrolimex could sacrifice profits to import additional fuel if necessary to ensure adequate market supply, stabilize prices and protect people’s real incomes.

He said that market regulation should be based on efficient supply chain management and the use of data and smart technologies to cut intermediary costs, enhance transparency, anticipate market fluctuations and support low-income groups during periods of volatility.

At the meeting, voters also raised concerns about food safety, universal healthcare and ensuring a safe learning environment for students.

Candidate for the National Assembly Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, received voters’ opinions and pledged to continue proposing appropriate legal and policy measures, increase investment and implement synchronized and strong solutions to further improve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

Candidate for the National Assembly Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee speaks with voters.

At the same time, she indicated that the city would gradually implement solutions toward introducing a hospital fee exemption policy, initially for vulnerable groups, according to a roadmap, while strengthening control of the food supply chain through traceability measures.

Responding to voters’ concerns about administrative procedures in the justice sector, candidate Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice, committed to proactively coordinating with relevant sectors and localities to accelerate administrative reform in the justice field. She also pledged to improve the quality of legal support professionals, including lawyers, notaries, judicial experts and commercial arbitrators, thereby enhancing democracy, transparency and justice protection.

She added that the department would focus on advising legal solutions to effectively address issues arising from modern urban management, ensuring better protection of the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, organizations and businesses.

Candidate for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment speaks at the conference.

Meanwhile, candidate for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, pledged to take residents’ satisfaction as a benchmark for action.

The candidate said that he would maintain close contact with voters and directly monitor and coordinate efforts to gradually resolve issues related to land use rights and the living environment of residents across the city.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong