HCMC Election Committee guarantees transparent voting for residents

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People’s Council cum Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Election Committee

With only six days remaining, HCMC and the rest of the country are entering the election day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong of the HCMC People’s Council cum Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Election Committee discussed its thorough preparation for this event.

The city has consolidated the HCMC Election Committee, 13 Election Committees for National Assembly deputies, 42 Election Committees for HCMC People’s Council deputies, and 1,306 commune-level Election Committees.

It has established 5,065 election teams at polling stations. Concurrently, three consultative conferences have been completed, officially announcing the list of 48 candidates for the National Assembly and 208 candidates for the HCMC People’s Council.

The voter lists have also been publicly posted since February 3. From March 5-10, the HCMC Election Committee is printing and distributing voter cards, preparing ballot boxes and ballots according to regulations, printing election materials, and arranging physical facilities at polling stations.

HCMC has established inspection and supervision teams to directly guide and urge localities to implement election work according to regulations and schedules. Currently, the preparations are fundamentally ready for election day.

During this crucial final stage, the city is focusing all resources on key objectives to ensure a perfect event. First is the rule of law, guaranteeing that every step from campaigning and voting organization to vote counting and result announcement remains accurate, transparent, and compliant with strict regulations. Simultaneously, information security is tightened to proactively prevent cyberattacks and instability.

The city is also boosting propaganda, keeping voters centered so they clearly understand their rights and the voting process. Agency heads’ responsibilities are promoted, and intersectoral coordination is maintained to promptly handle grassroots situations. Backup plans for human resources, healthcare, and natural disasters are ready. Furthermore, free metro and bus rides will be provided on election day to ensure favorable conditions.

To guarantee that all information reaches residential areas, the committee publicly posted candidate biographies and action programs at commune People’s Committees, residential areas, and the city’s election portal. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC guided voter contact conferences, creating direct dialogue forums for candidates and voters.

Additionally, the HCMC Election Committee coordinated broadcasting candidates’ action programs on mass media. It deployed various documents, infographics, and instructional videos on voting processes, while organizing grassroots contests about local election laws and regulations.

Voters in Tan An Hoi Commune are studying the summary biographies and action programs of the candidates (Photo: SGGP)

As a special urban area with a large population of over 14 million people, as well as many specific characteristics regarding population, migrant labor, industrial parks, and export processing zones, HCMC is applying special solutions to ensure all voters can fully and conveniently exercise their right to vote.

It’s arranging the most scientific polling stations based on population density and regional features. Along with this, the city has promoted the application of information technology in organizing the election, operating the city election portal (https://uybanbaucu.hochiminhcity.gov.vn), integrating information on the Digital Citizen app, and utilizing the National Population Database and the VNeID app to accurately and transparently review and compile voter lists.

HCMC also pays special attention to specific voters. The city organized early voting on February 26 at four polling areas (in Tam Thang Ward, Phuoc Thang Ward, and Long Son Commune) for about 4,500 voters who are armed forces personnel, officials, and workers stationed at sea and on oil rigs.

Furthermore, there are specific guidelines and personnel arranged to assist the elderly, people with disabilities, and the sick, alongside diverse forms of propaganda to make information easily accessible to voters. The HCMC Election Committee has also set up a hotline and announced professional support phone numbers to promptly receive and answer voters’ questions.

With only six days until the great event for the entire country, every citizen will exercise their sacred rights and duties through their election ballots. Therefore, all city voters are called upon to participate fully and on time. Every ballot from the esteemed voters will contribute to building an increasingly strong government apparatus that serves the people better.

This election holds significant meaning. The election results will form the 11th HCMC People’s Council and commune-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term, serving as the legal basis for consolidating the People’s Committee, specialized agencies, and the grassroots political system. The elected deputies will participate in deciding major guidelines and policies to help HCMC maintain its role as the economic leader and development driver of the Southeast region as well as the whole country.

City voters are expected to carefully study the candidates’ information to select those with sufficient qualities, capabilities, and dedication, who are worthy of representing the will and aspirations of the people. At the same time, they should exercise their democratic rights responsibly, comply with the law, and maintain order and safety at polling stations, contributing to the success of the election.

With the trust of every voter in the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, each HCMC resident is joining hands to build a “Civilized – Modern – Affectionate” HCMC, worthy of the city bearing the name of beloved Uncle Ho.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam