Many voters raise concerns over administrative reform and elderly care

Candidates for the National Assembly for the 16th term at electoral unit No. 5 and candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term at electoral unit No. 12 met with voters in Xuan Son Commune.

Candidates for the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term meet with voters in Xuan Son Commune.

The meeting between candidates and voters took place on the morning of March 9, connected online to Hoa Hoi Commune and Bau Lam Commune, allowing a large number of voters to follow the event and give contributions.

During the conference, voters proposed that candidates pay greater attention to improving and effectively implementing policies for the elderly. They also suggested continuing to promote administrative reform and improving the professional capacity and service spirit of officials working at public administrative service centers.

A voter express his opinions at the meeting with candidates.

Regarding transport infrastructure, some voters urged authorities at all levels to soon implement Road 991, describing it as a vital traffic corridor with significant importance for the locality’s socio-economic development.

Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, presents her action program to voters.

Several voters also called for priority to policies supporting women, particularly women from ethnic minority groups, to help them develop their livelihoods and improve their living standards.

Mr. Duong Trong Hieu speaks at the meeting.

On behalf of the candidates, Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Party Committee’s Inspection Commission, received the opinions and recommendations of voters. He stressed that, elected or not, the candidates would continue making efforts to build a government that stays close to the people and serves their interests.

By Nguyen Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong