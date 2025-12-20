SGGP and Nhu Lan Bakery deliver aid to flood-stricken families in Khanh Hoa

The gift-giving ceremony

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Nhu Lan Bakery, a business establishment specializing in supplying bread products and mooncakes, joined hands with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Khanh Hoa Province’s Lam Son Commune to provide 500 essential gift packages to local households, easing the burdens of families devastated by recent floods.

According to the People’s Committee of Lam Son Commune, about 33 percent of the commune’s population are ethnic minorities living across seven villages, where living conditions remain difficult. The recent floods caused extensive damage in many areas, directly affecting local livelihoods and production. In addition, frequent landslides along Ngoan Muc Pass have disrupted transportation and trade, further complicating residents’ daily lives.

To help alleviate these hardships, Nhu Lan Bakery, through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, donated 1,500 boxes of shredded pork floss worth a total of VND240 million. These were divided into 500 gift packages, distributed to 500 households affected by the floods across the seven villages of the commune.

At the ceremony, Le Thi Hong Nhung, Deputy Chairwoman of the newspaper’s labor union and Deputy Director of the Media and Event Services Center of SGGP Newspaper, shared that following the recent storms and floods, Nhu Lan has worked with SGGP to donate a total of 3,500 boxes of shredded pork floss worth VND560 million to disaster-affected communities. Of these, 500 boxes were delivered to residents of Gia Lai Province on December 2, and this time, 1,500 boxes were sent to Lam Son Commune.

On the same day, another 1,500 boxes were also distributed by SGGP representatives to residents of Dak Lak Province’s Son Hoa Commune. Although modest in value, these gifts represent timely encouragement and solidarity, helping affected families overcome difficulties and restore their livelihoods.

On behalf of the local authorities, Dang Hoang Anh, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lam Son Commune, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to SGGP Newspaper and Nhu Lan Bakery for their care and support for flood-affected residents. He also hoped that SGGP and other benefactors would continue accompanying and supporting disadvantaged communities in the future.

On this occasion, the Lam Son Commune Police also distributed 2.5 tons of rice to hundreds of households impacted by natural disasters.

Below are some photos from the gift-giving ceremony.

Dang Hoang Anh, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lam Son commune, expressses his gratitude to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Nhu Lan Bakery

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan