SGGP Newspaper presents 100 Tet gifts to disadvantaged residents

On February 11, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in coordination with the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Ben Thanh Ward and Ban Co Ward, presented 100 Lunar New Year gift packages to disadvantaged households, with 50 gifts allocated to each ward. Each gift included VND1 million (US$38.5) in cash and a calendar published by SGGP Newspaper.

Journalist Pham Van Truong presents gifts to disadvantaged students in Ban Co Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Speaking at the gift- offering ceremony in Ban Co Ward, journalist Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, said that for many years the newspaper has consistently carried out social welfare activities, particularly supporting children, underprivileged patients, policy beneficiary families and vulnerable groups.

At the gift- offering ceremony

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year each year, the newspaper proactively mobilizes and connects businesses, organizations and individuals to join hands in supporting disadvantaged residents so they can celebrate a warm and joyful Tet holiday. For the Lunar New Year 2026, the newspaper has raised more than VND700 million (US$26,948) to provide Tet support to the poor, disadvantaged patients, and social protection centers across the city.

BIDV has been a long-standing partner of SGGP Newspaper in organizing Tet support programs for poor households, struggling workers and cancer patients in Ho Chi Minh City.

>>>Below are some photos from the gift-offering ceremonies in Ben Thanh Ward and Ban Co Ward:

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong