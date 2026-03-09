Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang serves as Head of Cybersecurity Subcommittee

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Cybersecurity Subcommittee on March 9.

Accordingly, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, is Head of the subcommittee.

HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang leads the city's Cybersecurity Subcommittee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, will serve as Standing Deputy Head of the subcommittee.

The subcommittee also includes several deputy heads and nine members.

Its tasks include directing and coordinating cooperation among relevant forces and agencies on cybersecurity matters. The body will also study and propose recommendations to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the city government on handling emerging or complex issues related to cybersecurity and information security.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security will serve as the standing agency of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

