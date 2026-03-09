HCMC accelerates housing renovation projects along rivers, canals

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has urged local authorities to promptly implement plans for urban renovation projects in areas with houses located on and along rivers and canals.

On the afternoon of March 9, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Le Ngoc Linh said that the department had issued a document requesting relevant agencies and units to urgently carry out tasks to support the implementation of projects under the city’s urban renovation program, which includes relocating houses built on and along rivers and canals.

According to him, the department had previously sent a request to 25 wards and communes to coordinate in implementing these projects. However, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has so far received responses from only three localities, Binh Tay Ward, Binh Dong Ward and Phu Thanh Ward.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has urged local authorities to implement plans for urban renovation projects in areas with houses located on and along rivers and canals. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

To ensure progress, the department asked the remaining localities to urgently provide feedback and coordinate with project management boards to develop detailed implementation schedules, especially for compensation and site clearance.

The municipal Department of Construction requested relevant agencies and units to urgently implement the required tasks and submit their reports to the department before March 15, 2026, for review and reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for further direction.

Accelerating the implementation of housing renovation and relocation projects along rivers and canals is one of the city’s key tasks to improve the living environment, enhance urban landscapes and upgrade Ho Chi Minh City’s infrastructure.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong