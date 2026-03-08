HCMC mobilizes forces to respond to fires within “golden five minutes”

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has recently issued Directive No. 08-CT/TU on strengthening the Party’s leadership over fire prevention and fighting, as well as search and rescue operations, across the city in the new context.

The functional agencies in Ho Chi Minh City approach a fire scene. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the municipal Party Committee, in recent years, state management of fire prevention, firefighting, search and rescue operations has been reinforced. Numerous solutions and new models aimed at preventing fires, explosions, accidents, and incidents have been implemented in a coordinated manner, delivering practical results. However, fire and explosion incidents continue to evolve in a complicated and unpredictable manner, with several cases causing particularly serious losses of life and property.

In addition to objective factors such as high population density, rapid urbanization, and fast socio-economic development placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, resources, equipment, and firefighting and rescue capacity, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee noted that the primary causes stem from subjective factors, including negligence and carelessness among a portion of agencies, organizations, enterprises, households, and residents. Skills related to evacuation and response to fires, explosions, accidents, and incidents remain limited.

Meanwhile, some Party committees, local administrations, agencies, and units have not paid adequate attention to the leadership, direction, and organization of fire prevention, firefighting, search and rescue work, with a tendency to rely entirely on the police force for these responsibilities.

To enhance state management in fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations and reduce fires causing serious losses of life and property, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has requested Party committees at all levels, Party organizations, and the entire political system of the city to continue thoroughly grasping and effectively implementing directives issued by the Central Party and the municipal Party Committee on this work.

The Party Committee of the delegation of National Assembly deputies and the People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City have been tasked with strictly and fully implementing legal regulations on fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations. It is also required to promptly institutionalize the Central Government’s regulations into specific provisions suitable to local conditions, thereby ensuring greater autonomy and flexibility in implementation.

Ho Chi Minh City mobilizes forces to respond to fires within “golden five minutes”. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is assigned to direct the municipal People’s Committee to review, supplement, and implement planning for fire prevention and rescue infrastructure. The city will also promulgate policies prioritizing investment and mobilizing resources to develop technical infrastructure systems in residential areas under its management that currently do not meet requirements for transport infrastructure and water sources serving firefighting activities—particularly in existing urban and densely populated neighborhoods where infrastructure remains inadequate.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has requested that all violations related to fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations be promptly detected and strictly handled in accordance with regulations. Individuals and organizations found to violate fire safety regulations must be publicly disclosed within residential communities and on mass media outlets. Authorities are also instructed to resolutely refuse to accept and operate projects, facilities, and equipment that fail to meet fire safety standards.

Additionally, establishments that fail to meet fire safety requirements are required to undertake mandatory remedial measures. Strict sanctions will be imposed on individuals and organizations that deliberately put projects, works, or facilities into operation without meeting fire prevention and rescue safety conditions, particularly when such violations lead to serious consequences.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also requires accountability measures for heads of local administrations if high-risk facilities prone to fire or explosion are allowed to operate without meeting fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue safety requirements; or if fires, explosions, accidents, or incidents causing serious consequences occur due to inadequate leadership, direction, inspection, supervision, or failure to fully perform responsibilities within their management scope.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department is tasked with leading the city’s Public Security force to further improve the organizational structure and operational model of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police force. In addition, it will restore and expand the network of Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police units in key areas, ensuring that upon receiving reports of fires, accidents, or incidents, the force can arrive and be ready to respond within the minimum “golden five minutes.”

By 2030, the city aims to complete the modernization of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting, and Rescue Police force toward a professional, elite, and modern model capable of meeting the requirements of Ho Chi Minh City’s development in the new period.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh