12-lane expansion proposed for HCMC–Long Thanh Airport transport corridor

The Minister of Construction urged authorities to complete Phase 1 of Ring Road 3 this year and accelerate work on the Tan Van interchange, a major transport hub.

As of March 9, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh inspected key transport projects in eastern Ho Chi Minh City and proposed studying the expansion of the Hanoi Highway – National Highway 1 – National Highway 51 corridor to 12 lanes.

Construction Minister Tran Hong Minh inspects the progress of key transport projects in eastern Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to Minister Tran Hong Minh, the corridor is currently the main route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport. Traffic volume is already high and is expected to increase significantly once the airport becomes operational, making infrastructure upgrades urgent.

The minister urged authorities to upgrade the entire Ring Road 3 to expressway standards to support connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport once the airport is put into operation.

He also called for faster progress on the Tan Van interchange, a major transport hub in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

The Tan Van interchange on Ring Road 3 plays a key role in connecting major transport routes in eastern Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the city is studying a plan to expand Ring Road 3 from four to eight lanes, with a preliminary investment of about VND60 trillion (US$2.3 billion).

The minister also reviewed expansion projects for the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway and the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, key routes serving Long Thanh International Airport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong