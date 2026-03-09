Ho Chi Minh City tightens construction standards for disaster resilience

Starting March 15, new buildings and houses in Ho Chi Minh City must meet stricter disaster-prevention criteria, including reinforced structures and flood-resilient designs, to safeguard residents against storms, floods, and other natural hazards.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a decision stipulating criteria to ensure disaster prevention and control requirements in the use of buildings and houses for households and individuals in Ho Chi Minh City. The decision takes effect from March 15.

According to the decision, newly constructed buildings and houses in areas affected by storms, floods, tornadoes, and landslides must be designed to withstand the forces caused by strong winds and tornadoes; they must be able to withstand certain forces caused by water flow or pressure; the floor structure must be made of reinforced concrete or prefabricated steel frames, and have a solid brick enclosure.

For structures and residences located in coastal regions, it is essential to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline as per planning regulations, implement a wave-breaking wall system, and establish underground drainage. Additionally, in the event of storms, high tides, rising sea levels, and significant waves, these buildings must be designed to endure flooding when the tide rises in accordance with national projections.

In flood-prone regions, construction initiatives must adhere to a minimum controlled ground elevation, ensuring that the construction site is situated above the highest recorded flood water level.

In addition, buildings and houses must ensure structural stability and the ability to withstand natural disasters; consequently, the investor is legally responsible for the safety of the construction, including its ability to withstand storms, floods, tidal surges, earthquakes, and other adverse impacts.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan