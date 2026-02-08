SGGP Newspaper, GrowMax Group deliver Tet aid to flood victims in Dak Lak

Tran Thi Hao, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoa Xuan Commune, speaks at the gift-giving ceremony

This morning, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group in Loc An - Binh Son Industrial Park, organized a gift-giving event to support people in difficult circumstances in Dak Lak Province’s Hoa Xuan Commune affected by natural disasters and floods.

The organizers distributed 34 Tet gift packages to households hit by recent floods and natural disasters, including 16 packages valued at VND4 million each and 18 packages worth VND2 million each.

Tran Thi Hao, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoa Xuan Commune, said that in recent times, due to the impact of natural disasters, people in the area have continuously suffered from many storms and floods.

In particular, typhoon Kalmaegi ( the country’s storm No. 13) and the historic floods that occurred in November 2025 caused serious damage, with many families losing their homes, property swept away and devastated.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Hao expressed her deep gratitude, noting that the delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group had traveled long distances to deliver Tet gifts to families affected by the floods. “This is truly precious and touching,” she said. “These gifts will help the people enjoy a warmer and more prosperous Lunar New Year.”

Huynh Van Thang, representative of GrowMax Group, gives a speech at the event.

At the gift-giving ceremony, a representative of GrowMax Group stated that the central provinces have recently suffered from successive heavy rains and floods, causing severe damage to people and property.

GrowMax Group and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper have joined forces to provide meaningful Tet gifts, aiming to ease the hardships faced by flood-affected families. Their initiative seeks not only to share in the community’s difficulties but also to bring warmth and hope for a more fulfilling Lunar New Year.

According to resident Pham Tho in Thach Tuan 2 village in Hoa Xuan Commune, the floods in November 2025 partially destroyed his house, damaging many belongings, with estimated losses of nearly VND50 million (US$1,952).

Earlier, on the afternoon of February 7, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and GrowMax Group visited Tuy An Dong and O Loan communes of Dak Lak Province to donate 144 gift packages to residents affected by the natural disaster. The total amount donated to the two communes was VND300 million.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan