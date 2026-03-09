Ho Chi Minh City

An Dong Ward’s voters call for greater investment in hospitals and schools

SGGPO

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in An Dong Ward held a conference between voters and candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in the 2026–2031 term.

At the conference this morning, voters were introduced to the candidates’ brief biographies and action programs.

z7601190159711-523ec846efa1ab49f05b8f15421cb54c-4338-1602.jpg
Overview of this conference (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the meeting, many voters said that with a dense population and numerous markets and hospitals, the ward needs more comprehensive investment in social infrastructure. An Dong Ward’s voters proposed that the city review expanding hospitals, enlarging or building new schools, and accelerating the handling of long-delayed projects. They also suggested that vacant land in the ward should be renovated and put into effective use as soon as possible.

In particular, voters urged the candidates to recommend that the city continue preserving and promoting the customs and traditions of ethnic minority communities, including the Chinese community.

z7601190163732-69ba991e62aa6fd4245f80945fffe8f4-6652-3806.jpg
Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks with voters on behalf of the candidates. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his remarks at the event, on behalf of the candidates, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong acknowledged the voters’ thoughtful and responsible opinions. He affirmed that regardless of the election results, the candidates would compile and fully convey voters’ legitimate recommendations to relevant authorities for consideration and resolution, while continuing to monitor issues directly affecting residents’ lives.

Regarding proposals on landscape improvement and public service facilities, Mr. Le Quoc Phong indicated that the city would review them based on practical conditions, ensuring they align with investment policies while gradually upgrading urban infrastructure in a synchronized, stable and long-term manner.

z7601211148450-29de8dd92a9838f8b0191bc1b01fb2fd-4815-8909-484-3825.jpg
Candidate Ngo Minh Hai presents his action program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On the proposal to expand or build new schools, he noted that the city has conducted surveys and assessments related to the reorganization of educational institutions in the area.

Concerning healthcare investment, including hospitals, Mr. Le Quoc Phong said that facilities made available after administrative restructuring have been prioritized for use in the health and education sectors.

Addressing cultural identity, he affirmed that this is a distinctive feature of the locality and that the city will continue to preserve and promote it. This effort will help safeguard the traditional cultural identity of local communities while also creating distinctive cultural and tourism highlights for Ho Chi Minh City.

>>>Below are some photos from the conference.

z7601191129934-a8f31bb41d7019ebc9b5f32d92bcd14c-9897-4606.jpg
z7601191745751-5abba6d05b0b731ef15c81c2d32523f5-7803-7496.jpg
z7601191757582-fc62532a1fb977f6eb260e9f6b4b1dc4-8406-2069.jpg
z7601212614038-f58eabaa6efb80cd8c8d4ee0ca517dad-66-8112.jpg
z7601214612813-fc51bc55d14219cdc0f46594c0d08fdf-4718-9696.jpg
By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

An Dong Ward’s voters investment in hospitals and schools cultural identity health and education sectors new schools Chinese community action programs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn