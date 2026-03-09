Ho Chi Minh City seeks to boost cooperation with Indonesia

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Ambassador of Indonesia to Vietnam on the afternoon of March 9.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) presents a gift to Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Adam Mulawarman Tugio. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the meeting with Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed pride in the 70-year diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno.

He noted that bilateral relations have continued to grow and were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.

The city leader also appreciated the ambassador’s role in promoting bilateral cooperation.

Currently, Indonesia has 121 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with total capital of about US$167 million, ranking 32nd among 106 countries and territories investing in the city. Two-way trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesia has reached about US$1.5 billion.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said that the city is prioritizing the development of green energy, including electric vehicles, to gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels. He added that both sides have significant potential for cooperation in Halal markets, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and urban development.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the Indonesian Embassy delegation. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

For his part, Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio congratulated Vietnam on successfully holding the 14th National Party Congress, which he said opens a new stage of development.

The ambassador indicated that the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam is publishing a handbook on bilateral relations to provide information and promote trade and investment cooperation. He also expressed hope that more businesses from Ho Chi Minh City will invest in Indonesia.

According to the ambassador, Indonesia currently achieves about 75 percent self-sufficiency in petroleum, while continuing to promote investment in renewable energy to protect the environment. He expressed hope that the two sides would strengthen cooperation in green energy in the coming time.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong