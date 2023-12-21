Weather

Residents in Northern region suffer from dry, frigid conditions

SGGPO

Residents in the whole Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi continue to suffer from dry and frigid conditions following the last bitter cold week.

img-4443-293jpeg-8514.jpg
Residents in Northern region are suffering from dry and frigid conditions.

At the current time, dry cold air and low outdoor humidity are easy to trigger windburn, frostbite and dry skin, cold hands and feet.

Besides, the cold extreme is pushing temperatures as low as three degrees Celsius which could put everyone at risk of stroke, cold, cardiovascular disease, pneumonia, respiratory and so on, especially for children and older adults.

As of this morning, the average temperature of 11 degrees Celsius covered much of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Hung Yen and Thai Binh provinces.

img-4495-4092jpeg-6019.jpg
Hospitals see more patients with symptoms of cold, cough, sore throat and sneezing.

The local hydro-meteorology forecasting stations reported that most of the North-Central region is also under a chilling climate, making temperatures feel as cold as eight degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius across the provinces and cities of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that temperatures in Mau Son, the Northern mountainous province of Lang Son reached closer to 1.8 degrees Celsius in this early morning.

It is expected that the intensified cold wave will spread to the Southern region tonight.

img-4497-2298-2626.gif
The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issues paths of the ongoing tropical depression in next hours.

In the related weather news, the eye of the ongoing tropical depression was at around 8.6 degrees north latitude and 113.3 degrees east longitude in the Spratly Islands.

The tropical low-pressure system could quickly downgrade in the next hours.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

