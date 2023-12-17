Weather

Bitter cold covers whole Northern region

As of this morning, a strong cold air mass is spreading towards the Central region while the entire Northern Vietnam is centered in the intensified cold wave.

The lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi decreases to 12 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures in much of the provinces of Ha Giang, Lang Son, Cao Bang and Thai Nguyen have ranged between 3 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius.

The capital city of Hanoi and Red River Delta localities including Bac Ninh, Ha Nam, Hai Duong and Hung Yen have recorded showers and a bitter cold temperature of 12 degrees Celsius in the early morning.

Amid these cold days, residents are recommended to wear layers of jackets and clothes for cold weather before going outside.

Meteorologists said that the Northern region would continue to suffer from more severe cold waves in the period of December 19 to December 23, even to the end of December.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

