High probability of frost occurrence expected for Northern region

A high probability of frost occurrence is expected for much of the Northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Lao Cai and Lang Son.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that intensified cold waves are forecast to spread to the whole Northern region from December 19 to December 23.



During the nighttime, temperatures are expected to drop down to three degrees Celsius, even below zero degrees Celsius without signs of snow flurries.

As of this morning, residents in the capital city of Hanoi have suffered from drizzle with patchy bitter temperatures.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting informed that the second intensified cold wave has affected some of the Northern border areas, beginning on December 19 morning.

The strong cold wave is expected to spread to the whole Northern and North- Central, mid-Central and southern part of the Central region.

The whole Northern region comprising Nghe An Province and localities from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue will continue to face widespread bitter cold temperatures between five degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, even dropping down to below three degrees Celsius in some mountainous areas.

A tropical low-pressure system in the East Sea weakened into a low-pressure zone in Spratly Islands.

a newly-formed tropical low-pressure system in the East Sea weakened into a low-pressure zone in Spratly Islands this morning.

