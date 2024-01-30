Weather

Over 600 cattle die as cold temperatures batter Northern localities

Over 600 cattle died as cold temperatures battered localities in the Northern region, according to the latest information from the Natural Disaster Prevention Agency.

cattle-1592.jpg
The agency added that the total number of cattle that died of cold in some Northern localities has increased rapidly.

According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention’s update of the deceased animals on the morning of January 30, 634 cattle succumbed to the severe cold wave in the North and North Central region. The number of dead animals has increased by 364 since January 26.

Among them, localities with many cattle dying from cold include Cao Bang with 261, Lang Son with 158, and Nghe An with 100. The provinces of Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Bac Kan, Son La, and Hoa Binh have from 4 to 37 cattle dying in the cold wave differently in each locality.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

