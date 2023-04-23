Cold wave along with mild rains likely to spread to Northern region

The Northern region will be likely to experience a cold wave along with mild rains from nighttime tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Southern region is forecast to maintain prolonged sweltering weather in the next several days.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the chilling temperatures between 10 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius will cover large parts of the Northern region, even dropping down to below 19 degrees Celsius in some places.

The cold wave may bring rainfalls of around 50-70 mm.

The latest weather news related to the ongoing scorching weather, the weather condition has sweltered the provinces from Nghe An to Mekong Delta localities with the highest temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.