An intensified cold wave is forecast to spread in the North and North-Central region on January 1 afternoon.

Beginning on January 3, the Northern provinces comprising Thanh Hoa and the North-Central province of Nghe An will get colder with temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in some mountainous areas could drop to eight degrees Celsius.

From January 3 to January 4, localities from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh will see thundery showers.

Thus, the bitterly cold climate returns to the capital city of Hanoi and the Northern region after one week in the sunshine.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong