Officials in Ho Chi Minh City resume work after Tet break

This morning, in the vibrant environment of the first working day following the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, officials and civil servants in wards, communes, and special zones of Ho Chi Minh City promptly commenced their duties, guaranteeing seamless service for the citizens.

Resident Dao Thi Dung, in Ban Co Ward, expresses her delight at the swift resolution of the administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Huong)

At the Public Administrative Service Center of Ban Co Ward, the working atmosphere was quite urgent. Resident Chau Quan Hau came to have documents certified, and it only took him a little over 10 minutes to complete all the procedures.

Mr. Hau said that because he needed the documents urgently for his application, he went to the ward immediately after the Tet holiday.

"Initially, I was worried about having to wait a long time, but when I arrived at the ward, I saw that the officials and civil servants were already working, seriously and cheerfully serving citizens and handling the work quickly, so I was very pleased," he said.

Also present at the Ban Co Ward Public Administrative Service Center this morning to obtain a certificate of single status and complete the will drafting process, Ms. Dao Thi Dung said she received attentive, thorough, and efficient guidance from the center's officials.

At the Public Administrative Service Center of Ban Co Ward this morning (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Huong)

This morning, officials at the Tam Thang Ward Public Administrative Service Center were fully present and prepared to assist citizens.

After the long Tet holiday, on the first working day of the new year, a considerable number of people came to handle procedures related to civil registration, notarization, and business registration.

Tran Phuong Minh, Director of the Tam Thang Ward Public Administrative Service Center, said that the applications were received and processed according to the correct procedures and within the deadlines; cases requiring additional documents were given specific guidance, avoiding multiple trips.

The serious and dedicated work attitude of the ward's officials created a positive impression, contributing to the start of a new year with a determination to improve the quality of service to the people.

The working atmosphere at the Phu Loi Ward Public Administrative Service Center was smooth and orderly. The document reception area was spacious, the number of people coming to transact was not too large, and the staff processed procedures quickly and according to regulations.

In the morning, about 70 people came to carry out administrative procedures, mainly focusing on the fields of justice - civil registration, land, and business license issuance. Thanks to proactively reviewing and resolving outstanding cases before Tet, on the first working day of the year, most people only came to receive results according to their appointments, limiting congestion.

According to Mr. Nguyen Phuc Hau, Deputy Director of the Phu Loi Ward Public Administrative Service Center, the center currently has 13 officials and employees.

“We determined from the very first day of the year that we must start working with the highest sense of responsibility, creating favorable conditions for people and businesses when they come to transact,” Deputy Director Nguyen Phuc Hau said.

Tran Phuong Minh, Director of the Public Administrative Service Center of Tam Thang Ward, guides people through administrative procedures on the public service portal. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Nam0

Similarly, the Xuyen Moc Commune Public Administrative Service Center received and processed over 100 applications from citizens and businesses. Do Tien Dung, Acting Director of the Commune Public Administrative Service Center, stated that he always emphasizes to the center's staff the importance of receiving, guiding, and processing applications as quickly as possible, ensuring that citizens and businesses do not have to wait long, especially during the first days of the year.

Meanwhile, Chau Pha Commune is a large area of ​​over 65 square kilometers, so the commune leaders always request that the processing time for administrative procedures be shortened, preventing citizens from having to travel far and wait for a long time.

On the first working day of the new year, the staff of the Chau Pha Commune Public Administrative Service Center received and resolved nearly 200 administrative procedure applications.

Phan Minh Hop, Chairman of the Chau Pha Commune People's Committee, said that in January 2026, the rate of applications processed correctly and ahead of schedule reached a high level. Many procedures have been streamlined compared to regulations. Local authorities continue to promote online application processing, publicly disclosing procedures, fees, and processing deadlines so that citizens can proactively monitor them.

At the Dien Hong Ward Public Administrative Service Center, from early morning, officials and civil servants were present, preparing the application reception area, checking the system, and ready to guide citizens in carrying out administrative procedures.

Public officials at the Phu Loi Ward Public Administrative Service Center receive and process administrative procedures for citizens. (Photo: SGGP/ Tam Trang)

Citizens come to the Dien Hong Ward Public Administrative Service Center to complete procedures at the beginning of the new year.

Many people come to Can Gio Commune Public Administrative Service Center for completing administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/CG)

Throughout the morning, a relatively steady stream of people came to the center to complete procedures; applications for notarization, civil registration, confirmation of marital status, and marriage registration were received and guided specifically. All procedures proceeded smoothly and conveniently.

On the first morning alone, the Can Gio Commune Public Administrative Service Center received more than 40 people for land, civil registration, notarization, construction, and business registration procedures.

To ensure that people wouldn't have to wait, the entire staff of commune officials and civil servants were present from the very beginning.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan