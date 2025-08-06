Administrative procedures must operate across provincial boundaries by August 15

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Directive No. 127/CD-TTg, calling on ministries, government agencies, and local authorities to expedite efforts to streamline and simplify administrative procedures and business conditions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: SGGP)

The directive underscores the Government’s commitment to implementing Government Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP on the program to reduce and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities for the period 2025–2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has directed the heads of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Construction, and the State Bank of Vietnam to urgently complete and submit their proposals for simplifying and streamlining administrative procedures and business conditions in accordance with existing regulations.

He emphasized that these proposals must aim to achieve key reform targets, including reducing administrative processing times by at least 30 percent, cutting compliance costs by 30 percent, and eliminating at least 30 percent of business conditions. The finalized plans must be submitted for approval no later than August 15.

Ministers of National Defense, Home Affairs, Justice, Finance, Health, and Foreign Affairs have been requested to urgently complete and submit their proposals for reducing and simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions. The finalized plans must be submitted for approval by August 15.

In addition, the Prime Minister emphasized that administrative procedures independent of jurisdictional boundaries must be implemented, ensuring that the delivery of public services is not constrained by local administrative jurisdictions. All necessary measures must be in place to prevent any disruption in the provision of administrative services, with full implementation expected by August 15.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh