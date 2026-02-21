Leaders pay tribute at Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Revolutionary Site

On the morning of February 21 (the fifth day of the first lunar month), incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, along with representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Military Region 7 Command, came to Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and the Memorial Temple at the Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Site to lay flowers and offer incense at the memorial temples on the occasion of the 2026 traditional gathering of Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the attendees were former Politburo member and former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Party Central Committee Secretary and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; former Party Central Committee member and former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Huynh Dam; and Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, former Deputy Minister of National Defense.

The event was also attended by Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of Military Region 7; Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; along with incumbent and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from various periods.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (3rd, R), Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (center) and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa (R) offer incense in commemoration. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the delegates respectfully laid wreaths and offered incense in memory of beloved President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, fallen soldiers, compatriots, officials and troops who bravely fought and sacrificed for national liberation, construction and defense.

The memorial site bears the names of over 45,600 devoted patriots who gave their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom in the struggles against French colonialism and American forces.

Party and State leaders, along with Ho Chi Minh City officials, laid flowers and offered incense at the Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Site. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation then visited the Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Site, where they observed a minute of silence, laid fresh wreaths and offered incense in deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh and generations of leaders and revolutionaries of the Southern Regional Committee, the Central Office for South Vietnam and the Saigon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh Party Committee, as well as compatriots, officials, Party members and soldiers who sacrificed for national liberation and defense.

Following the incense-offering ceremony, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee attended the 2026 traditional gathering at the historical revolutionary site in Cu Chi.

During the two resistance wars, Saigon, Cho Lon and Gia Dinh directly confronted the enemy’s schemes and brutal actions while also serving as a strategic base for many key decisions of the Party Central Committee.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong