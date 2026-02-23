HCMC takes early action to implement 14th Party Congress Resolution

Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee

In an interview with SGGP Newspaper, Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee explained the city’s initial actions to quickly realize the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress.

There must be no lag between grasping the resolution and organizing its methodical dissemination via effective action programs. The requirement is that each program and plan must ensure “6 clears” of clear person, clear task, clear time, clear responsibility, clear product, and clear authority. Accordingly, each specific task must clearly define the work content, the presiding unit, the coordinating unit, the completion time, and the output result.

This approach aims to overcome the situation where a resolution is good and accurate theoretically, but when implemented, it lacks a foothold, making it difficult to check and evaluate effectiveness. At the same time, this is also the basis for strengthening discipline and order in execution, tying the responsibility of each collective and individual to the final result.

Besides, the municipal Party Committee requires the contingent of cadres and Party members, especially the heads at all levels, to get directly involved and set an example in task deployment. Each cadre and Party member is identified as a subject bringing the resolution to life through their daily work, thereby creating clear movement and unity throughout the entire political system right from the beginning of the term.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc then mentioned the highlights that HCMC prioritizes for implementation in direct relation to citizens and businesses to answer the question of what citizens and businesses want and need.

Because citizens and businesses prioritize convenience and reduced bureaucracy, the city is focusing on improving the investment environment and elevating administrative service quality. To support economic development, the city actively partners with businesses to eliminate practical bottlenecks and streamline inter-agency coordination.

Additionally, officials are accelerating key traffic and infrastructure projects while expanding public spaces for recreation. Beyond infrastructure, there is a strong emphasis on essential sectors like healthcare, education, culture, and social welfare to enhance the overall quality of life and build social consensus. Ultimately, the guiding principle is that implementing these policies must deliver tangible, practical benefits to the people across all areas of society.

Vo Van Kiet Boulevard in Cau Ong Lanh Ward of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

During the 14th Congress Resolution implementation, HCMC’s propaganda and mass mobilization work focuses on helping citizens understand, trust, and proactively support the Party’s guidelines. Propagating the resolution cannot merely convey text; it must be transformed into relatable, everyday stories linked to issues people care about. When citizens realize the resolution directly impacts their rights and responsibilities, consensus builds naturally.

Additionally, the press serves as a vital channel to spread effective models. Mass mobilization shares this exact spirit. Through constant dialogue and listening to grassroots opinions, practical issues are promptly addressed, allowing authorities to adjust methods appropriately. Reality consistently demonstrates that wherever mass mobilization is strong, the Party’s guidelines are implemented.

More importantly, the 14th Congress continues to emphasize the requirement to build a contingent of cadres and Party members with sufficient qualities, capabilities, and prestige. For HCMC, this is even more significant because the workload is large, requirements are high, and practical pressures are very clear.

The head at the grassroots level must truly be a person of “7 dares”: dare to think; dare to speak; dare to act; dare to take responsibility; dare to innovate and create; dare to face difficulties and challenges; and dare to act for the common good. When the head sets an example, matches words with deeds, is responsible for their work, and takes responsibility within their scope of duties, subordinates will be motivated to perform their tasks well.

Through practical observation, in places where the head stays close to the grassroots, listens to people’s opinions, and proactively removes difficulties, the resolution is implemented much more favorably. This is the key factor in bringing the resolution from text into life.

“The most important criteria to evaluate HCMC’s substantive realization of the 14th Congress Resolution remain the concrete positive changes in social life that people can feel. That could be more convenient administrative procedures, a more positive service attitude from cadres, or higher consensus from the people regarding guidelines and policies. If a resolution is implemented methodically but creates no practical change, it cannot be considered substantive. Conversely, when a resolution helps resolve long-standing bottlenecks and builds more trust in society, that is success.” Mr. Duong Anh Duc

Finally, Mr. Duong Anh Duc emphasized that the Party’s 14th Congress Resolution is not about distant goals, but is built from the very development reality of the country and of each locality, including our HCMC. Realizing the resolution requires the joint efforts and consensus of the entire political system and all the people.

HCMC determines a very high resolve to organize the implementation of the resolution seriously, synchronously, and substantively. The city hopes to continue receiving the companionship, support, and contributions of the people, because the people's trust and consensus are the most solid foundation for successfully realizing the goals set by the 14th Congress.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam