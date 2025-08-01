HCMC finalizes administrative procedures beyond geographical boundaries

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tang Huu Phong, chairs the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has tasked the city's Digital Transformation Center to evaluate the information system for handling administrative procedures. The Department of Science and Technology, along with relevant agencies, has been directed to review and upgrade infrastructure and equipment at 38 ward-level Public Administrative Service Centers designated to implement non-territorial administrative procedures, ensuring they are fully equipped to meet operational demands.

At the regular press conference to provide updates on key socio-economic issues across the city held by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Department of Culture and Sports on July 31, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, Nguyen Tan Phong, said that one month after the rollout of the city’s new two-tier local government model, operations at all 168 wards, communes, and special administrative zones have stabilized.

However, the new governance structure involves significant procedural changes, and many localities are still struggling to adapt to newly introduced regulations. The National Public Service Portal is currently undergoing integration with other national and sector-specific databases. As a result, certain interlinked administrative procedures, particularly those related to civil status registration, have been affected. In some cases, previously stored data remains inaccessible, hindering the processing of citizen records.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, Nguyen Tan Phong, said the city is currently proposing the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs provide guidance on some issues regarding decentralization and authorization, as well as policies for individuals who were appointed to leadership and management positions during the administrative restructuring but have since voluntarily resigned.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs, Nguyen Tan Phong, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The city is also reviewing and assessing procedures for converting various personal documents related to daily life and social welfare services. The guiding principle, he emphasized, is that no fees or charges will be collected from residents for document conversion necessitated by changes in administrative boundaries.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on resolving newly arising issues during the ongoing reorganization of administrative units, supporting localities in upgrading and finalizing shared IT infrastructure, executive document systems, and platforms for handling administrative procedures.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued an action plan to implement Government Resolution No. 66/NQ-CP on the program to reduce and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities for the period 2025–2026. Additionally, city departments have been tasked with reviewing and proposing administrative procedures that can be decoupled from geographic boundaries. Based on their recommendations, the municipal government will issue an official list of procedures eligible for cross-jurisdictional implementation.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh