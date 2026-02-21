Ho Chi Minh City takes the lead, creating momentum for nationwide development

A traditional meeting highlighting revolutionary tradition was held at the Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument in Ho Chi Minh City on February 21 (the 5th day of the first lunar month).

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (7th, R) attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual gathering of revolutionary tradition is a profoundly meaningful event, held to reflect on the heroic legacy of struggle of the Party, Government, and people of Saigon–Cholon–Gia Dinh–Ho Chi Minh City.

This year’s meeting carries particular significance as Ho Chi Minh City has assumed a renewed profile—larger in geographical scope, population, resources, and development capacity—while also integrating the historic values and proud revolutionary traditions of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong.

The delegation of leaders offered flower wreaths to pay tribute and honor the great contribution of the late President Ho Chi Minh and leaders of the Regional Committee of the Communist Party in the Southern region and Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh region, Party members, cadres, soldiers, and people to liberating, building, and protecting the country.

It was also an opportunity to review the glorious revolutionary struggles of the Saigon-Cholon-Gia Dinh region and HCMC, arouse pride in the revolutionary tradition, strengthen the national great unity bloc, and show the Vietnamese people's aspiration for peace, freedom, and independence, said Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee underscored that in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to foster and further harness its long-standing tradition of solidarity, dynamism, and creativity in carrying out socio-economic and cultural development tasks. The city aims to cultivate a spirit of emulation among officials and civil servants, encouraging initiatives and administrative innovations in the performance of public duties.

The municipal authorities are striving to implement, in a systematic and coordinated manner, the tasks and solutions set out in the action program to realize the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Resolution of the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Mr. Pham Minh Hien, head of the Resistance Tradition Club of the Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh region speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, along with delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will mark the 50th anniversary of the city being honored to bear the name of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the 115th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911–June 5, 2026).

Together with the city’s enduring historical values and revolutionary traditions, these milestones are expected to provide renewed spiritual strength and momentum for the Party, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City as they carry out their political tasks in 2026 and the years ahead.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh