Construction of Phuoc Khanh Bridge, linking HCMC and Dong Nai nears completion

To date, construction of Phuoc Khanh Bridge has been completed on 55 of the project’s 57.8 kilometers, with 30 kilometers already open to traffic.

Design of Phuoc Khanh Bridge

Phuoc Khanh Bridge is Package J3-1 of the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project. It is one of the two bridges connecting HCMC and Dong Nai, with a total length of more than 3.1 kilometers and a deck width of nearly 22 meters. Its main span stretches 300 meters.

According to the Southern Expressway Project Management Board under Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), construction of Phuoc Khanh Bridge, linking Ho Chi Minh City with Dong Nai Province, has reached more than 95 percent of its contractual value to date.

Together with Binh Khanh Bridge, Phuoc Khanh Bridge has a vertical clearance of 55 meters, the highest navigational clearance of any bridge in Vietnam to date.

Phuoc Khanh Bridge is expected to be structurally connected in May 2026, with all remaining works slated for completion about a month later.

Overall, the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway spans nearly 58 kilometers. Its starting point links with the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway, while its endpoint intersects National Highway 51, connecting to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway. The route runs through Tay Ninh Province, Dong Nai Province, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Once completed, the expressway will connect with key transport arteries, helping to ease traffic congestion and shorten travel time between the Southeastern and Southwestern regions. It will also establish a direct transport corridor to Long Thanh International Airport.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh