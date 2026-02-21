Tet holidaymakers flock to tourist spots in Ho Chi Minh City

Con Dao Special Zone reported that the island received 5,345 visitors during the four-day Lunar New Year holiday.

On the afternoon of February 20, falling on the fourth day of the first lunar month, Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Zone indicated that during the four-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of the first lunar month), Con Dao welcomed 5,345 visitors.

International visitors check in at Con Dao’s flower street. (Photo: Con Dao Special Zone)

Among them were 863 international tourists. On the third day of the Tet holiday alone, Con Dao recorded its highest number of arrivals, with 2,404 visitors, including about 190 international tourists.

On that day, visitors arrived via 17 flights and three high-speed boat services from Tran De Port in Can Tho, carrying a total of 1,182 passengers. The total number of overnight guests on the island was estimated at around 3,400.

Tourists visit the Con Dao Prison historical site during the Tet holiday.

Visitors explore and learn about history at the Con Dao Museum.

According to local authorities, many travelers chose longer-haul destinations such as Con Dao with the extended Tet holiday, in addition to favorable weather with dry and pleasantly cool for sightseeing, beach activities and forest–sea eco-tours at Con Dao National Park.

Besides, the local administration organized a wide range of cultural, artistic and culinary events, along with flower street displays, and enhanced guided tours at historical sites and museums to meet visitors’ sightseeing and leisure needs during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Meanwhile, in Vung Tau Ward, a quick report from the ward’s Public Service Center showed that on February 20 (the fourth day of the Tet holiday), visitor numbers continued to surge sharply, causing prolonged traffic congestion on many central streets.

Thuy Van Street in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City is jammed with people and vehicles on the afternoon of the fourth day of Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Many central streets in Vung Tau Ward experienced prolonged traffic congestion. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Over the Tet holiday period, nearly 150,000 visitors came to Vung Tau Ward for sightseeing, beach outings and spring excursions.

Parking lots are also overwhelmed by the heavy influx of visitors. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

From morning to late afternoon on the fourth day of Tet holiday, most central streets, including Thuy Van, Hoang Hoa Tham, La Van Cau, Phan Huy Chu, Vo Thi Sau, Phan Chu Trinh, Quang Trung and Ha Long, were jammed for several hours.

Traffic moved slowly along Thuy Van Street. Photo: AC Vung Tau

Even at midday, despite the hot weather, long lines of cars and motorbikes continued heading toward the beaches, Tam Thang Tower, Bai Sau (Back Beach) Park and Bai Truoc Beach (Front Beach).

Visitors crowd the shoreline at Bai Sau (Back Beach). Photo: AC Vung Tau

All 16 temporary parking lots set up by the ward were overwhelmed by the surge in vehicles, while tourist sites, restaurants, and beaches remained packed throughout the day.

On the afternoon of the fourth day of Tet holiday, almost all beaches in Vung Tau were crowded with holidaymakers. (Photo: AC Vung Tau)



Along the coastline, rescue and safety teams operated at full capacity, saving six swimmers caught in rip currents and bringing them safely to shore. They also found, cared for, and reunited 16 lost children with their families.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong