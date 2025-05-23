PM urges simplification of administrative procedures

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 22 signed an official dispatch, ordering ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, and chairpersons of centrally-run cities and provinces to expedite the simplification of administrative procedures.

Administrative processes must be handled with transparency, digitalisation, automation through the integration of AI and big data, according to the official dispatch. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The Government leader asked competent sides to complete the update and publication of the remaining administrative procedures, business conditions, and compliance costs on the national database before June 10.

Key targets for 2025 include a minimum 30 percent reduction in administrative processing time, compliance costs, and business conditions. The official dispatch lays stress on an immediate review of procedures related to production and business activities, ensuring sustained reduction in subsequent years.

He called for the removal of administrative barriers, the “asking – giving” mechanism, as well as the mindset of banning what could not be controlled. People and businesses are free to engage in all activities that are not prohibited by law.

Administrative processes must be handled with transparency, digitalisation, automation through the integration of AI and big data, especially those in business registration and dissolution, land use, planning, investment, construction, taxation, customs, and insurance.

All internal administrative procedures are to be reviewed and revised in accordance with new legal frameworks on decentralisation, delegation, and streamlined apparatus towards a two-tier local administration model.

PM Pham Minh Chinh requested that 100 percent of administrative procedures related to businesses must be conducted online, highlighting they must be operated seamlessly, effectively, transparently. Additionally, administrative services should not be restricted by boundaries within provinces right from this year.

Competent sides must submit progress reports, integrated into monthly administrative reform updates, by the 25th day of each month.

The Government’s Office is tasked with keeping close tabs on the implementation of the official dispatch and promptly reporting to the Prime Minister any issues beyond its authority.

Vietnamplus