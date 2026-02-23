HCMC delivers compassionate Tet as 2026 growth goals take center stage

Ho Chi Minh City successfully concluded its Tet celebrations with a focus on comprehensive social welfare and market stability, transitioning immediately into an aggressive push for double-digit economic growth.

Today, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City presided over a meeting to review reports regarding the activities of the City People's Committee Office before, during, and after the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year of the Horse). The Vice Chairmen of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City were also in attendance.

The city leadership received a detailed report from Duong Hong Thang, the Chief of the People’s Committee Office. Chief Duong Hong Thang emphasized that the results stemmed from an early directive grounded in the principle that Tet care must be “early, genuine and thorough.” He said implementation was carried out in a coordinated and disciplined manner, with clearly assigned responsibilities, ensuring both material support and spiritual well-being for residents while strengthening public communication, maintaining security and order, safeguarding traffic safety and ensuring food safety.

The "Cultural and Compassionate Tet" series of events, which honor Spring and the Party, were comprehensively organized from the central to the grassroots levels. This included numerous artistic programs, flower streets, book streets, Tet flower markets, festivals, and fireworks displays, all contributing to a vibrant and spirited atmosphere.

Healthcare, disease prevention, and food safety measures were rigorously enforced; a 24/7 duty roster was established to guarantee adequate personnel, medicine, and equipment. Throughout Tet, there were no significant incidents of food poisoning or disease outbreaks reported.

The market stabilization initiative was successfully executed, encompassing 12 critical categories of goods, amounting to around VND26,000 billion; prices stayed consistent, with no shortages or surges in pricing.

The city designated more than VND2,123 billion to support policy beneficiaries, war veterans, low-income families, armed forces personnel, civil servants, and workers during Tet, guaranteeing complete and prompt payments prior to the holiday. The average Tet bonus exceeded VND12 million per individual. Employment conditions remained steady, with no complicated strikes taking place.

Transportation services met the increased demand; inter-provincial, air, rail, water, and metro transport all increased compared to the same period last year, without serious or prolonged traffic congestion.

Environmental sanitation was maintained; approximately 148,000 tons of waste were collected and processed, with no accumulation. Political security and social order were maintained; crime crackdown campaigns were implemented effectively, ensuring the safety of events.

In his directive speech, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, evaluated that the preparations for the Tet holiday were carefully organized with the intention of "ensuring that no one is left without a Tet celebration"; the market remained stable, and security and order were maintained; numerous forces worked throughout Tet to uphold tasks and project progress.

He underscored that the double-digit growth target for 2026 is a political imperative, necessitating that the city innovate its approach, expedite progress from the start of the year, without any delays or evasion of responsibility; concentrating on leading key tasks in close alignment with the work program of both the central government and the city.

Regarding the City People's Committee Office, the Chairman of the City People's Committee requested improved quality of strategic advice; tightening administrative discipline and order; promoting digital transformation and administrative procedure reform; strengthening monitoring and urging the implementation of tasks; and promptly deploying the plan for the first quarter, creating clear progress to achieve the 2026 target.

