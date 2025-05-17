PM calls for resolute elimination of cumbersome administrative procedures

Vietnamese Prime Minister called for the resolute elimination of cumbersome administrative procedures that create difficulties for citizens and businesses.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Government's Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06 (SC) strongly advocated for a decisive reduction in burdensome procedures that create difficulties for both citizens and enterprises while chairing the second meeting of the SC today.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting

At the meeting, it was reported that digital transformation continues to advance rapidly. Nationwide deployment of 5G services is accelerating, with 11,500 base transceiver stations installed in the first four months of 2025. Mobile internet speeds have seen a significant increase, placing Vietnam among the top 20 countries globally. Additionally, satellite internet services have been licensed and are currently in the pilot phase.

E-commerce remains a key growth driver, expanding by 22 percent during the same period. Non-cash payment methods are also seeing widespread adoption, with transaction volumes up by 28.7 percent. The number of POS terminals and card acceptance devices rose by 29.8 percent. Notably, 70 percent of consumers in major urban areas now use cashless payment methods on a daily basis.

Tax administration and the adoption of electronic invoicing have been vigorously and effectively implemented, contributing significantly to increased state budget revenues. In the first four months of 2025, 1.3 billion electronic invoices were processed—an increase of 15 percent. Tax revenue from e-commerce activities also saw a sharp rise, reaching VND34,500 billion, up 19 percent over the same period.

The national population database has been enhanced, delivering tangible outcomes. All eligible citizens have received chip-embedded ID cards; over 63.4 million electronic identification accounts are active; the VNeID app now offers 43 utilities, up by 12 from late 2024; and 12.8 million driver's license records have been updated.

Online public services serving people and businesses are increasingly being improved, gradually building a professional and modern administration. Of 76 essential online public services, 58 have been carried out and 200 administrative procedures can have their dossiers reduced.

In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the core principle is to advance science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while streamlining administrative procedures, eliminating cumbersome processes, abolishing the request-grant mechanism, and reducing time, costs, and compliance burdens for citizens and businesses.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister emphasized that all agencies and sectors must demonstrate strong determination to accelerate progress, shift their mindset, and transform the current situation in order to meet the socio-economic development targets for 2025—specifically, achieving a GDP growth rate of at least 8 percent. This effort is also crucial for fulfilling the goals of the 2021–2025 term and building momentum toward sustained and double-digit economic growth.

Along with that, the Prime Minister requested to promote 3 strategic digital breakthroughs, including digital institutions, digital infrastructure, and digital human resources as well as promote resources for implementing science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and increase spending on science and technology to 3 percent of the state budget.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships, urging greater involvement from enterprises, particularly private sector entities, in contributing resources and supporting the development and refinement of institutional frameworks.

Additionally, he directed continued efforts to launch and sustain nationwide emulation movements to harness the collective strength of the political system, businesses, and citizens. Key initiatives include 'The Whole Country Competes in Innovation and Digital Transformation' and 'Digital Education for All'. Concurrently, efforts must intensify to review, develop, and refine institutions, mechanisms, and policies, while securing resources for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, with prioritized mechanisms to mobilize these resources effectively.

The Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Finance with developing and submitting for approval a comprehensive list and coding system for Vietnamese administrative units. This initiative aligns with the national plan to reorganize provincial-level administrative structures and implement a two-tier government model, with completion targeted for June.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to build a synchronized and modern digital infrastructure. Ministries, local authorities, and enterprises are instructed to develop their respective databases and ensure integration with the national database. Controlled pilot programs for emerging technology industries and the advancement of smart manufacturing are also encouraged.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance has been directed to finalize and submit a pilot policy on the crypto asset market to the appropriate authorities. Ministries, agencies, and localities are urged to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation and actively apply artificial intelligence in state governance.

The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Bank of Vietnam, and relevant agencies and enterprises, has launched a campaign to conduct a thorough review of bank accounts and mobile SIM cards. This initiative aims to enhance state management and prevent online fraud and cybercrime.

By Phan Thao– Translated by Anh Quan