Ho Chi Minh City holds memorial at Ly Thai To Park for Covid-19 victims

HCMC leaders and hundreds of residents gathered at Ly Thai To Park No. 1 today to honor residents, officials, and soldiers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering incense and prayers in a solemn ceremony of remembrance.

At the park in Vuon Lai Ward, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a ceremony to commemorate the compatriots, officials, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and city leaders, officials and residents at the gathering (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Amidst the tranquil atmosphere before the teardrop-shaped monument at Ly Thai To Park No. 1, the Ho Chi Minh City leadership delegation and hundreds of citizens spent moments of silence, lighting incense sticks to remember the thousands of compatriots, officials, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives and passed away during the fierce Covid-19 pandemic.

Standing before the monument, resident Le Cam Le from Ban Co Ward was moved, sharing that she has been here many times and each time she feels a lump in her throat when remembering the hardships that residents, officials, and soldiers endured participating in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that unequal battle, some people have passed away forever – a memory no one wants to recall but also cannot forget.

“The incense offered today is not only for remembrance, but also to remind each of us to live better, to love and share more, and to join hands to contribute to building Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly strong and prosperous city”, Ms. Le Cam Le shared.

After the memorial service, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, organizes a requiem ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

With a choked voice when recalling the difficult period during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Nguyen Phong Phu, a resident in Nhieu Loc Ward said emotionally, the disease caused tens of thousands of families to lose loved ones, and children to become orphans. Those pains and losses are irreplaceable.

It is even harder to recount the silent sacrifices of the frontline forces fighting the pandemic, the countless days and nights of fighting to save the lives of Covid-19 patients by the medical team.

Young volunteers set aside personal joys to plunge into the pandemic’s frontlines, driven by a steadfast resolve to overcome the disease.

Ly Thai To Park No. 1 is a special and meaningful project, deeply humane, a place where people come to remember, slow down in the hustle and bustle of life, and for "memory and present to intertwine," evoking the rhythm of gratitude and rebirth.

The park embodies a message of renewal—life sprouting even from the soil of suffering—of compassion and solidarity, where human kindness sustained hope in the darkest moments, and of a forward-looking spirit that reminds future generations this city was built on mutual support and shared sacrifice.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City shared that in the coming time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to coordinate with religious organizations to organize commemorative activities and prayers for the souls of compatriots, officials, and soldiers who sacrificed their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic at Ly Thai To Park No. 1 (Ho Chi Minh City).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ho Chi Minh City was the most severely affected.

In those painful days, under the leadership of the Party Committee, the administration of the government, and the involvement of the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City played a pivotal role in gathering and uniting all strata of the people to participate in the fight against the pandemic.

Through political and social organizations, people's associations, volunteer teams, and the joint efforts of many organizations and individuals, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City mobilized and called for the promotion of national solidarity and brotherhood, working together in all aspects and fields to participate in the fight against the pandemic.

In particular, the mobilization and propaganda work was widely implemented, helping the people to understand correctly, agree with, and strictly implement the Party's guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and the city's decisions.

The highest and overarching goal is to protect and care for the health of the people and to safeguard their lives.

Below are images from the memorial service and prayers for the deceased. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung, Van Minh)

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan