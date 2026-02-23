Ho Chi Minh City delivers over 3 million Tet gifts to disadvantaged residents

Ho Chi Minh City distributed more than 3 million Tet gifts to poor and near-poor households, workers and vulnerable residents during the Lunar New Year celebrations to ensure a joyful, safe and compassionate holiday.

Today, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced that Ho Chi Minh City has distributed over 3 million Tet gifts to poor households, near-poor households, workers, and disadvantaged laborers during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

For the first time, Ho Chi Minh City organized the meaningful "Bringing Tet to Con Dao" program, supporting 80 relatives of officers and soldiers to reunite and celebrate Tet in Con Dao Special Zone on New Year's Eve. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

During a New Year's gathering this morning with all officials and staff from the specialized agencies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, as well as political and social organizations in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended and expressed high regard for the Tet care initiatives undertaken by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the political and social organizations of Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, activities in Ho Chi Minh City during the 2026 Year of the Horse Tet holiday were joyful, healthy, safe, and economical. Many Tet care activities were practical and diverse.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and political and social organizations in Ho Chi Minh City registered resources for Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations totaling over VND3,423 billion (US$130.89 million), out of a total of over VND5,908 billion for the city.

The "Spring Solidarity - Tet of Compassion" festival was held simultaneously in 168 communes, wards, and special zones of Ho Chi Minh City, attracting over 200,000 participants.

The festival included many activities to care for people from all walks of life, especially policy beneficiary families, poor and near-poor households, disadvantaged laborers, and vulnerable people in society, through gift giving, organizing "Spring Solidarity - Tet of Compassion" meals, and other practical support activities. The total expenditure for these activities in residential areas reached over VND183 billion.

These Tet gifts warms the hearts of the people in Con Dao Special Zone during the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Throughout Ho Chi Minh City, more than 10,000 "Tet Street Corners" have been established, contributing to the creation of a green, clean, and beautiful environment and preserving national cultural identity.

Organizing these festivals in residential areas continues to promote self-governance and the people's role as masters of their own destiny.

This strengthens national unity, enhances the close relationship between Party committees, government, the Fatherland Front, and the people, and contributes to building united, prosperous, and happy residential areas.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan