Metro Line No.1 serves over 571,000 passengers during Tet holiday

During the six peak days of the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday (from February 16 to 22), Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien transported 571,528 passengers, exceeding its target by 42 percent.

The figures were released on the morning of February 23 by Mr. Le Minh Triet, Director of HCMC Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited (HURC1).

The strong performance reflects surging travel demand during the holiday period, while operational activities were maintained in a stable and orderly manner.

According to HURC1, the operator ran 1,801 train services over the Tet break, fulfilling 100 percent of its scheduled plan. All operations were carried out in strict compliance with the timetable, ensuring safety, security, and service quality. Compared to the same period in 2025, passenger volume increased by 94.4 percent.

Travel demand fluctuated from day to day. The line recorded 50,217 passenger trips on February 16, the lowest during the holiday, equivalent to 89.9 percent of the target, as many residents had already returned to their hometowns or were preparing to welcome the Lunar New Year.

Immediately after the New Year’s Eve countdown, ridership rose markedly. On the first day of Tet (February 17) alone, the metro served 79,649 passengers, or 131.5 percent of the planned figure.

To meet post-midnight demand, HURC1 proactively added 20 train services between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., accommodating 3,426 passengers and facilitating early spring outings.

Over six days of the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, Metro Line No.1 transported more than 571,000 passengers.

The upward trajectory continued in the following days. Notably, the fifth day of Tet (February 21) recorded 96,320 passenger trips — the highest volume of the entire holiday period. By the sixth day of Tet, ridership began to taper off as residents prepared to return to work.

Alongside rising passenger numbers, payment methods continued to shift toward modernization. Cashless transactions accounted for 71.8 percent of total fares, while cash payments made up 23.2 percent. Approximately 5 percent of passengers used their citizen identification cards for entry.

HURC1 assessed that the strong Tet performance underscores the growing role of Metro Line No.1 as a familiar and reliable mode of transport for HCMC residents, helping to meet peak holiday travel demand and ease pressure on the city’s major road corridors.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan