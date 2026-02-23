Post-Tet traffic surges as residents return to Ho Chi Minh City

From noon to evening on February 22, a flow of people from provinces nationwide rushed back to Ho Chi Minh City after the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, creating bustling scenes at major gateways and bus stations.

At the western gateway along National Highway 1 (Le Kha Phieu Street), traffic surged from around 11 a.m., with long lines of motorbikes loaded with luggage heading toward the city center. In Binh Chanh Commune, vehicles moved slowly near key intersections, though congestion was less severe than during the pre-Tet peak as travelers returned at staggered times. Many families traveled with children, some sleeping on their parents’ shoulders.

Bus terminals also grew increasingly crowded. At Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station in An Lac Ward, waiting areas and entrances were packed with passengers. More than 30,000 people arrived at the station on February 22, following about 28,500 the previous day. During the 20 peak days of the Tet travel period, the station is expected to serve around 842,000 passengers, up 4.3 percent year-on-year.

(Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Traffic on expressways leading to the city intensified throughout the day. The Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway saw a sharp rise in vehicles in the afternoon, prompting authorities to flexibly close and reopen entry ramps and redirect some vehicles to National Highway 1 to ease congestion.

People from Mekong Delta provinces travel by motorbike to the city along National Highway 1 (Le Kha Phieu Street). (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Other routes connecting central provinces to the city, including Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Cam Lam – Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressways, also experienced heavy traffic, especially near interchanges and toll plazas.

In response, traffic police coordinated with road management agencies to step up patrols, regulate traffic and promptly handle incidents, while implementing remote traffic diversion measures to reduce congestion and ensure safety for residents returning to Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong