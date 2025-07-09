One-stop public service centers in HCMC process 2,168 administrative procedures

A civil servant at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center processes administrative procedure applications for residents through the public service portal. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued an official decision announcing the list of administrative procedures to be received and processed through the city’s one-stop public service centers at both the provincial and communal levels. The list includes 1,862 administrative procedures at the provincial level and 363 at the communal level.

The list comprises 2,168 administrative procedures across 15 sectors, including food safety, industry and trade, tourism, ethnic and religious affairs, education and training, science and technology, agriculture and environment, internal affairs, finance, justice, culture and sports, construction, healthcare, inspection, and electronic inter-agency coordination.

Of these, 1,862 administrative procedures are under the jurisdiction of the provincial level, 363 are under the communal level, and 9 are managed by other authorities. Some administrative procedures are under both provincial and communal jurisdictions.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has assigned its office to lead and coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to update and publicly disclose administrative procedures based on the national administrative procedure database. Meanwhile, departments, agencies, and communal people’s committees are responsible for publicly announcing the list of procedures within their jurisdiction at one-stop public service centers to facilitate easier access and implementation by individuals and organizations.

Relevant departments and agencies have been tasked with promptly reviewing and assessing the compliance of internal procedures for handling administrative procedures previously approved by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. At the same time, they are required to develop internal processes for administrative procedures that have been decentralized, delegated, or had authority delineated in accordance with the provisions outlined in 28 government decrees.

The list of 2,168 administrative procedures

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh