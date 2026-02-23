Workers return to HCMC in high spirits after Tet holiday

More than 90 percent of employees at many enterprises in HCMC returned to factories on the first working day after the Tet holiday, ushering in a vibrant start to the year.

Nearly 7,000 workers at Shyang Hung Cheng Co., Ltd. (HCMC) have returned to the factory on the first working day of the lunar year.

Workers resumed duties in high spirits as companies organized spring gatherings and handed out lucky money to foster a festive atmosphere.

In the former Binh Duong area, there are approximately 3,560 grassroots trade unions with 773,690 members out of a total workforce of 830,000. The Area Management Task Force No.9 under the HCMC Labor Federation reported that around 90 percent of enterprises in the Binh Duong locality resumed operations on the seventh day of Tet.

At Diamond Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Ben Cat Ward, roughly 70 percent of its 4,200 employees returned to the factory during the day.

Employees of Diamond Vietnam Co., Ltd. receive lucky money on their first day back at work.

Meanwhile, at the An Thanh Industrial Production Cluster in Thuan An Ward, production at Shyang Hung Cheng Co., Ltd. was bustling as thousands of workers came back to work in an upbeat mood. Mr. Mai Van Tuyen, Chairman of the company’s trade union, said approximately 6,900 out of 7,300 employees had resumed work. “A small number remain on extended leave, but with the current workforce, we are fully prepared to execute our production plans,” he noted.

Workers at Motomotion Vietnam Co., Ltd. resume their production pace following the Tet holiday.

On February 23, manufacturing activities across industrial parks and clusters in Bau Bang Commune (HCMC) regained momentum. According to a rapid report from the commune’s trade union, Bau Bang is home to 96 enterprises and units with trade unions, employing 25,496 workers, including 23,482 union members. The majority are engaged in manufacturing, processing, and administrative services.

Many factories have welcomed back more than 90 percent of their workforce.

As of 10 a.m., more than 45 percent of workers in Bau Bang had returned to work. Large employers include HTL Furniture Co., Ltd., Omega Smart Home Vietnam Co., Ltd., and Arneplant Vietnam Co., Ltd. On the first working day, 15 out of 96 enterprises organized early-year gatherings and distributed lucky money ranging from VND100,000 to VND200,000 per employee.

Eighty percent of employees at Minh Viet Engineering and Construction Joint Stock Company have returned to work on the first day after the Tet break.

At No.7 Printing Joint Stock Company in Tan Tao Export Processing Zone, all of its employees had returned to work by February 23. Each worker received VND1 million in lucky money, and the company organized games with early-year prizes.

At Pouyuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Tan Tao Ward — the largest employer in the Southern region — more than 88 percent of workers were back at the factory on February 23. According to the company’s trade union, those yet to return are primarily workers from Central and Northern provinces who remain on annual leave, maternity leave, or sick leave.

Mr. Truong Van Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), said that on the morning of the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, about 50 percent of enterprises had resumed operations following the holiday break.

At Minh Viet Engineering and Construction Joint Stock Company in the An Ngai Industrial and Handicraft Cluster, production quickly stabilized. Assembly lines operated in unison, workers reported for shifts on time, and operations proceeded with urgency and order. Company leaders and the trade union also held a spring gathering and distributed lucky money to employees.

Workers at Quang Minh Packaging Joint Stock Company on the first working day of the Lunar New Year

The company, which employs more than 400 workers, saw over 80 percent return on the first working day. The remainder, mainly from northern provinces, are expected back by the eighth or ninth day of Tet, ensuring production schedules remain on track from the outset of the year.

At Nitori Export Processing Enterprise Trade Union, HCMC Branch, located in Phu My 3 Industrial Park, more than 90 percent of its 4,400 workers resumed work.

According to Area Management Task Force No.5 under the HCMC Labor Federation, as of February 23, approximately 92 percent of enterprises in the Ba Ria–Vung Tau area had simultaneously restarted production, with nearly 95 percent of workers returning. Many companies organized early-year meetings and distributed lucky money. Those yet to return are mainly employed in footwear and garment factories facing limited orders, as well as seafood processing and construction firms lacking sufficient raw materials. Some workers have been granted extended annual leave. Full workforce attendance is expected by the 10th day of Tet (February 26).

By Tam Trang, Truc Giang, Thai Phuong, Minh Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan