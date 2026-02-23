5-star cruise ship Costa Deliziosa docks at Phu My Port, Ho Chi Minh City

The five-star international cruise ship Costa Deliziosa, carrying nearly 2,000 international tourists, docked at SP-PSA Port in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on February 22.

The Costa Deliziosa docks at SP-PSA Port in Phu My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Vu)

The Costa Deliziosa is 294 meters long, more than 32 meters wide, and approximately 56 meters high. The ship sails under the Italian flag and departed from Spain.

On board were 1,959 passengers and 892 crew members for a four-month global voyage. Most passengers are from European countries such as the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

Border guard officers from Ba Ria–Vung Tau Port Border Gate and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command dispatched nine officers to the ship to carry out immigration procedures for the passengers.

Visitors begin their tour of historical sites, scenic attractions and destinations in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Vu)

Immediately after docking at SP-PSA Port, nearly 2,000 visitors completed entry procedures and began touring famous landmarks and historical sites in Ho Chi Minh City, including the Reunification Palace, Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, Ben Thanh Market, Bach Dinh (White Palace), Christ of Vung Tau, Bai Truoc (Front Beach) and Bai Sau (Back Beach).

It is reported that in the late afternoon of February 22, the Costa Deliziosa will depart from Ho Chi Minh City for Singapore, continuing its journey for another month.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong