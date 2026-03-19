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Noi Bai and Da Nang airports climb in global top 100 ranking

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Lead Sentence Skytrax’s World Airport Awards 2026 placed Noi Bai International Airport at 71st and Da Nang International Airport at 75th, both rising sharply thanks to service upgrades and digital transformation initiatives.

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Noi Bai International Airport implements various technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency.

Noi Bai International Airport has moved up to 71st in the 2026 Skytrax World Airport Awards, an improvement of eight places compared with last year, airport representatives confirmed.

This is also the eighth time Noi Bai International Airport has been included in the top 100 best airports globally.

The results are based on surveys of millions of international passengers, evaluating criteria such as service quality, facilities, and operational efficiency. Along with Noi Bai, Da Nang International Airport is also in the top 100 this year, rising 9 places compared to last year, reaching position 75.

At Noi Bai International Airport, the ranking has seen an enhancement due to coordinated efforts in upgrading infrastructure, expanding check-in areas, investing in state-of-the-art equipment, and advancing digital transformation initiatives such as self-service systems (Self check-in, Autogate) and a contemporary operational coordination model. These enhancements contribute to reduced waiting times, improved passenger experience, and increased operational efficiency.

A spokesperson from Noi Bai International Airport indicated that moving forward, the airport will maintain its focus on passenger priorities and will consistently enhance its services.

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By Bich Quyen- Translated by Anh Quan

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Noi Bai International Airport Skytrax World Airport Award state-of-the-art equipment international passengers service quality

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