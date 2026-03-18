Students experience “a day as a teacher”

More than 200 students from grades 10 and 11 at Bui Thi Xuan High School in Ben Thanh Ward, HCMC, took part on the morning of March 18 in the program “One Day as a Teacher,” organized by the school’s Youth Union.

Students of Bui Thi Xuan High School try their hand at teaching.

According to Mr. Huynh Thanh Phu, principal of Bui Thi Xuan High School, the initiative is designed to allow students to experience teaching firsthand and better understand the challenges and responsibilities educators face in the classroom.

“This year, the number of students registering for the program has doubled compared with the previous academic year, reflecting growing interest among students in pursuing a career in education,” Mr. Huynh Thanh Phu said.

In class 10A1, student Tran Manh Tuan stepped into the role of a literature teacher, delivering a lesson on parenthetical rhetorical devices and related practice exercises.

After the class, Tuan said he felt excited and delighted to see his classmates actively participate and eagerly respond to his questions during the lesson.

“Student teacher” Tran Manh Tuan carefully prepares small gifts for classmates during his trial lesson.

Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Hang, homeroom teacher of class 10A1, said that four out of the class’s 48 students had signed up for the “One Day as a Teacher” program. Participants prepared their own lesson plans, sought feedback from subject teachers, and rehearsed their teaching at home before stepping into the classroom.

“Many students who are usually shy show remarkable confidence and maturity when standing at the lectern,” Ms. Pham Thi Thuy Hang said. “This is a valuable opportunity for them to experience potential career paths early on, helping shape their future professional orientation. Whatever career they eventually choose, confidence and positive energy will help them succeed.”

For Le Phuong Thu, a student in class 11A11, the greatest challenge during a week of preparation was developing ideas and ensuring that her lesson would remain engaging rather than dull.

For her presentation on the topic “Social issue,” Thu incorporated not only examples from the textbook but also real-life situations drawn from everyday life to make the lesson more relatable and dynamic.

Le Phuong Thu, a student of class 11A11, takes on the role of a teacher with her lesson on “Social issue.”

“Both my parents are lecturers. I wanted to try teaching to see whether the profession suits me,” Thu said. “After today’s class, I plan to continue improving my public speaking skills and refining my ability to design presentation slides.”

Teacher Truong Quang Hien, who observed Thu’s class, said that the most important skills for a teacher are the ability to observe and communicate effectively with students.

“Once students develop these skills, they will be able to contribute meaningfully to society regardless of the positions or roles they later assume,” he said.

Beyond the experience of teaching a class, students were also given the chance to take on the role of subject group heads, allowing them to gain deeper insight into the education profession and begin preparing long-term professional skills for the future.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan