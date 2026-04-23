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Food enterprises leverage AI application to enhance competitive advantage

SGGP

On April 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) organized a seminar titled “Application of AI and practical data in food product research and development.”

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At the seminar (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Le Anh Hoang, Deputy Director of ITPC, enterprises can use AI to analyze consumer behavior, optimize product formulations, control product quality, and forecast market trends in real time. As a result, the time required to develop and launch new products to market can be reduced to 3–9 months while cutting evaluation costs by approximately 40 percent.

In the production stage, Mr. Phi Anh Tuan, Head of the Business and State Digital Transformation Consulting Board at DXCenter, noted that the application of computer vision enables defect detection with over 95 percent accuracy, thereby reducing defect rates by 30 percent–70 percent and lowering quality control costs by 40 percent–60 percent. At the same time, automated decision-making systems help businesses reduce inventory by 20 percent –40 percent, cut waste rates by up to 60 percent, and improve order fulfillment capacity by 10 percent –20 percent.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Food enterprises AI application food product research and development

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