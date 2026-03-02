13 international flights from Noi Bai Airport canceled amid Middle East tensions

Amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East, 13 international flights departing from Noi Bai International Airport have been canceled, affecting approximately 2,800 passengers.

According to Noi Bai International Airport, between February 28 and March 2, a total of 13 international flights were canceled due to the impact of military activities in the Middle East. The disruption has affected around 2,800 passengers.

The canceled flights were operated by Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways. In addition, three other flights operated by these carriers are currently on hold pending further updates.

Noi Bai International Airport has proactively arranged parking stands for aircraft unable to depart and continues to coordinate closely with airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to provide timely updates to passengers through official communication channels and on-site support services at the airport.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has also calculated options to reduce certain service charges related to aircraft parking and ground handling. Should the situation persist, ACV will further assess developments and implement appropriate support measures in line with operational realities.

At present, Middle Eastern airlines operating in Vietnam are implementing passenger support policies, including ticket changes and refunds, while advising travelers to regularly check their flight status online prior to heading to the airport.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh